Analysts Suggest That Global EV Sales Will Drop 43 Percent This Year

4 27,000-Mile Foxbody Mustang 5.0 Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $25,000

1 Bureko 6x6 Pickup Is a Chevy Silverado With Two More Wheels, Packs 1,200 HP

More on this:

2021 Ford F-150 Interior Photos Reveal SYNC 4 Touchscreen Infotainment System

From stylistic and technological standpoints, the jump from the twelfth to the thirteenth generation of the F-Series was huge. Ford won’t make too many changes for the fourteenth, but nevertheless, don’t forget that a hybrid and an electric powertrain are in the pipeline. 20 photos



As for exterior design, the pictures we have from the carparazzi don’t show too many differences. Higher trim levels have a nicer grille



The inside, however, is where the magic is. Brought to you by the



The digital instrument cluster also looks nice, along with the redesigned steering wheel and a stow-away shift knob that’s supposed to fold down at the press of a button for a flatter area between the front seats. The quality of the materials appears to be better as well, and if you look closely, you’ll also notice the AC 120-volt and 20-amp outlet next to the 12-volt power outlet.



For the 2020 model year, the Lariat will set you back $42,750 for the SuperCab with rear-wheel drive. This trim slots between the XLT and King Ranch. The standard engine of the Lariat comes in the guise of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque on deck. The 2.7 combines port fuel injection and direct injection, a dual-fuel strategy that balances the minuses with the pluses of each injection solution. The F-150 Hybrid will center around the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 while the electric version remains a mystery to this day. Based on a patent filing from 2019, Ford may offer single-, dual-, and four-motor options to take on full-size competitors from Rivian and General Motors.As for exterior design, the pictures we have from the carparazzi don’t show too many differences. Higher trim levels have a nicer grille apparently inspired by GMC , but other than that, the newcomer remains faithful to the styling and proportions of the thirteenth gen.The inside, however, is where the magic is. Brought to you by the F150Gen14 forum, the interior pics show the redesigned dashboard and center console of the Lariat. Expected to arrive at dealerships for the 2021 model year, the fourteenth gen is dominated by the ginormous touchscreen of the infotainment system. SYNC 4 can support screen sizes of up to 15.5 inches while the lower end of the spectrum kicks off with a 12-inch diagonal.The digital instrument cluster also looks nice, along with the redesigned steering wheel and a stow-away shift knob that’s supposed to fold down at the press of a button for a flatter area between the front seats. The quality of the materials appears to be better as well, and if you look closely, you’ll also notice the AC 120-volt and 20-amp outlet next to the 12-volt power outlet.For the 2020 model year, the Lariat will set you back $42,750 for the SuperCab with rear-wheel drive. This trim slots between the XLT and King Ranch. The standard engine of the Lariat comes in the guise of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque on deck. The 2.7 combines port fuel injection and direct injection, a dual-fuel strategy that balances the minuses with the pluses of each injection solution.