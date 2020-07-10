Electric London Black Cab Morphs into VN5 Delivery Van

There’s still a lot of money to be made in those segments of the transportation industry that, even if they are extremely important to our daily lives, we often tend to overlook. We are talking here about taxi and in-city van delivery services.
Most cities in the world use a number of vehicles for this task, as there is no dedicated company that produces purpose-built machines. Except in the UK, where for years the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has been holding on its plate a large portion of this pie.
LEVC is the official manufacturer of the London black cab, and for some time now it made the switch from ICE engine to electric drivetrains. It expanded beyond Britain’s borders as well, reaching places like France and Norway, but it is still to frail to have made an impact there.
Now that its electric black cabs have proven their worth, LEVC is taking the drivetrain used for them and gives it to a commercial van, trying to grab some of the money available in this segment too.
Called VN5, the van was unveiled this week with black cab looks and underpinnings, a range of 300 miles (484 km), and a payload capacity of 830 kg (1,829 lbs).
“VN5 sets new green mobility standards in the industry and establishes a new and highly desirable electric van segment. We’ve applied our extensive knowledge from the taxi world to create a high quality, hard-working van with zero emissions and long-distance capability. As well as offering favourable operating benefits, VN5 fulfils the growing demand from both businesses and consumers for cleaner, more sustainable commercial vehicles,” said in a statement LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann.
The van is available in three variants, Business, City and Ultima. All feature things like cruise control, nine-inch touchscreen, and 50 kW DC rapid charging.
Prices start from £46,500, which is far from being affordable, but the gains coming from ULEZ charge exemptions and fuel savings should offset the initial cost relatively fast.
LEVC is the official manufacturer of the London black cab, and for some time now it made the switch from ICE engine to electric drivetrains. It expanded beyond Britain’s borders as well, reaching places like France and Norway, but it is still to frail to have made an impact there.
Now that its electric black cabs have proven their worth, LEVC is taking the drivetrain used for them and gives it to a commercial van, trying to grab some of the money available in this segment too.
Called VN5, the van was unveiled this week with black cab looks and underpinnings, a range of 300 miles (484 km), and a payload capacity of 830 kg (1,829 lbs).
“VN5 sets new green mobility standards in the industry and establishes a new and highly desirable electric van segment. We’ve applied our extensive knowledge from the taxi world to create a high quality, hard-working van with zero emissions and long-distance capability. As well as offering favourable operating benefits, VN5 fulfils the growing demand from both businesses and consumers for cleaner, more sustainable commercial vehicles,” said in a statement LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann.
The van is available in three variants, Business, City and Ultima. All feature things like cruise control, nine-inch touchscreen, and 50 kW DC rapid charging.
Prices start from £46,500, which is far from being affordable, but the gains coming from ULEZ charge exemptions and fuel savings should offset the initial cost relatively fast.