Electric Cadillac Escalade SUV Rendering Borrows Lyriq Design Motifs

Previously on the verge of shutting down, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant has been repurposed as Factory ZERO by General Motors in preparation for the GMC Hummer EV. The biggest automaker in the United States will pour $2.2 billion in the manufacturing facility’s transformation, which is also going to make an electric Cadillac SUV. 28 photos



Indeed, the zero-emissions Escalade will be produced in Michigan alongside the GMC Hummer EV and EV SUV . Rendered by our friends at



All told, we’re dealing with three possible choices, starting with a dual-motor drivetrain rated at 625 horsepower. Higher up the spectrum, GMC offers the 800-horsepower EV3x with three motors and Edition 1 with three motors and 1,000 horsepower. Another possibility for the Caddy is 830 horsepower just like the Hummer EV SUV in EV3x and Edition 1 flavors.



For some reason or another, GM Authority has included two bumper-integrated exhaust tips. Fake tips aren’t exactly new at General Motors, which features them on the Buick Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. The biggest offenders in the industry, however, are Merc and VW.



The



A two-year-old rumor suggests a driving range of 400-plus miles (644-plus kilometers) for the Escalade EV, which isn’t too shabby for such a heavy vehicle. For the sake of reference, the unibody Tesla Model X Long Range boasts 360 miles (579 kilometers) on 20-inch wheels. I’m not referring to the Lyriq , which is coming to U.S. retailers as a 2023 model in the first half of 2022 from Spring Hill Manufacturing in Tennessee. Factory ZERO is currently upgraded for body-on-frame applications, which brings us to the Cadillac brand’s best-selling nameplate.Indeed, the zero-emissions Escalade will be produced in Michigan alongside the GMC Hummerand EV. Rendered by our friends at GM Authority , the e-luxobarge is obviously going to differ from the combustion-engined variant. Imagined with design motifs from the Lyriq, especially the signature lighting up front and out back, the gentle giant is almost certain to feature similar powertrain options to the GMC Hummer family.All told, we’re dealing with three possible choices, starting with a dual-motor drivetrain rated at 625 horsepower. Higher up the spectrum, GMC offers the 800-horsepower EV3x with three motors and Edition 1 with three motors and 1,000 horsepower. Another possibility for the Caddy is 830 horsepower just like the Hummer EV SUV in EV3x and Edition 1 flavors.For some reason or another, GM Authority has included two bumper-integrated exhaust tips. Fake tips aren’t exactly new at General Motors, which features them on the Buick Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. The biggest offenders in the industry, however, are Merc and VW.The Escalade EV 's body-on-frame platform bears the BT1 moniker, which stands for Battery Truck 1. Derived from the T1 full-size architecture for half-ton pickups and utility vehicles, the BT1 will be shared with all-electric variants of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.A two-year-old rumor suggests a driving range of 400-plus miles (644-plus kilometers) for the Escalade EV, which isn’t too shabby for such a heavy vehicle. For the sake of reference, the unibody Tesla Model X Long Range boasts 360 miles (579 kilometers) on 20-inch wheels.

Editor's note: Cadillac Lyriq also pictured in the gallery. Cadillac Lyriq also pictured in the gallery.