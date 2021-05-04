2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series Is a GM Blue Lie

Unveiled last year, the fifth generation of the Cadillac Escalade is a make it or break it model for the American luxury carmaker, despite a huge rise in demand for luxury SUVs across the world and in the U.S. in particular.
Based on the GMT1XX platform, which is shared with the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Suburban/GMC Yukon XL twin, the latest Escalade is filled with a cornucopia of technology, including an industry-first 38-inch curved OLED screen dashboard or the Super Cruise feature, which allows for hands-free self-driving.
So far, it can be specced with either a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 or a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel, but a tri-motor electric version with an Ultium battery of up to 200 kWh is set to begin production in 2024 as well.
V8-lovers might rejoice at the so far unofficial announcement that Cadillac is also working an Escalade V-Series of some sort though, especially if these peculiar spy photos are to be believed.
General Motors might have pulled a prank on its customers when it was quoted saying that the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing will be the final V-cars powered by internal combustion engines, as the spied Escalades in the attached photo gallery are definitely real and feature V-Series design features.
Spotted both in regular size and the longer ESV version, alongside a convoy of wide-bodied Corvette C8 prototypes, the tentatively named Cadillac Escalade V-Series is rocking some pretty odd design features under that heavy camouflage.
Take a closer look and you will spot a redesigned front end, which looks more aggressive, a wheel design not found on the regular Escalade lineup, new quad exhaust tips not unlike those present on the CT4-V and CT5-V and a redesigned rear bumper.
The most likely powertrain providing the motive power for the largest V-Series Cadillac in history is likely the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 LT4 from the CT5-V Blackwing, which delivers a healthy 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque.
So far, it can be specced with either a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 or a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel, but a tri-motor electric version with an Ultium battery of up to 200 kWh is set to begin production in 2024 as well.
V8-lovers might rejoice at the so far unofficial announcement that Cadillac is also working an Escalade V-Series of some sort though, especially if these peculiar spy photos are to be believed.
General Motors might have pulled a prank on its customers when it was quoted saying that the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing will be the final V-cars powered by internal combustion engines, as the spied Escalades in the attached photo gallery are definitely real and feature V-Series design features.
Spotted both in regular size and the longer ESV version, alongside a convoy of wide-bodied Corvette C8 prototypes, the tentatively named Cadillac Escalade V-Series is rocking some pretty odd design features under that heavy camouflage.
Take a closer look and you will spot a redesigned front end, which looks more aggressive, a wheel design not found on the regular Escalade lineup, new quad exhaust tips not unlike those present on the CT4-V and CT5-V and a redesigned rear bumper.
The most likely powertrain providing the motive power for the largest V-Series Cadillac in history is likely the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 LT4 from the CT5-V Blackwing, which delivers a healthy 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft (893 Nm) of torque.