Electric BMW 7 Series Spied Road Testing, 2023 BMW i7 Looks Massive

Mercedes has recently taken the veils off the new S-Class, and BMW doesn’t plan on staying still. The Bavarian automaker knows that the three-pointed star is also rolling out the EQS electric sedan, which is why the 7 Series is going electric too.
The G70 and G71 have been confirmed with “four different types of drivetrain,” starting with gasoline and diesel engines. A plug-in hybrid and “an all-electric BEV” option are also coming, with the latter expected to be marketed as the i7.
BMW owns this trademark in the United States as well as the European Union, and given the recent redesign of the 7 Series, the G70 and G71 will be revealed in 2022 at the latest. This means the i7 will arrive as a 2023 model at the earliest, and from the looks of this test mule, there’s still a lot of development work still left to do.
Spied in Germany all covered in camouflage, the luxury sedan with full-electric propulsion also appears to feature the long-wheelbase option based on the length of the rear doors. Like the iX3 compact crossover, a sealed grille up front and loads of blue styling elements should set the i7 apart from lesser versions of the 7 Series.
In addition to the stickers that leave little to the imagination of passersby, you can also tell this prototype is an eco-friendly machine with a simple glance at the tires. Cinturato P7 is how these rubber shoes are called, and Pirelli markets them as “green performance” something. The Hofmeister kink is also present, and if you look really close at the car, two rearward facing cameras can be spotted on the front fenders. In other words, “virtual mirrors” may be offered depending on the market.
It’s understood that BMW won’t go crazy with the underpinnings of the next-generation flagship. An evolution of the CLAR platform with an emphasis on electrification should be the culprit, and yes, this vehicle architecture is compatible with the automaker’s latest battery and e-motor technology that debuted in the iX3.
Up to 120 kilowatt-hours of capacity, just under 400 miles of range, and torque vectoring control are expected, but don’t get your hopes up for Tesla-rivaling figures. As for the interior, well, this prototype is fitted with a double screen that combines the instrument cluster with the infotainment system. A similar setup has been previewed by the iNEXT concept car, meaning that the design is no coincidence.
BMW owns this trademark in the United States as well as the European Union, and given the recent redesign of the 7 Series, the G70 and G71 will be revealed in 2022 at the latest. This means the i7 will arrive as a 2023 model at the earliest, and from the looks of this test mule, there’s still a lot of development work still left to do.
Spied in Germany all covered in camouflage, the luxury sedan with full-electric propulsion also appears to feature the long-wheelbase option based on the length of the rear doors. Like the iX3 compact crossover, a sealed grille up front and loads of blue styling elements should set the i7 apart from lesser versions of the 7 Series.
In addition to the stickers that leave little to the imagination of passersby, you can also tell this prototype is an eco-friendly machine with a simple glance at the tires. Cinturato P7 is how these rubber shoes are called, and Pirelli markets them as “green performance” something. The Hofmeister kink is also present, and if you look really close at the car, two rearward facing cameras can be spotted on the front fenders. In other words, “virtual mirrors” may be offered depending on the market.
It’s understood that BMW won’t go crazy with the underpinnings of the next-generation flagship. An evolution of the CLAR platform with an emphasis on electrification should be the culprit, and yes, this vehicle architecture is compatible with the automaker’s latest battery and e-motor technology that debuted in the iX3.
Up to 120 kilowatt-hours of capacity, just under 400 miles of range, and torque vectoring control are expected, but don’t get your hopes up for Tesla-rivaling figures. As for the interior, well, this prototype is fitted with a double screen that combines the instrument cluster with the infotainment system. A similar setup has been previewed by the iNEXT concept car, meaning that the design is no coincidence.