A New Plug-In Hybrid BMW Supercar May Be Hiding Under the Shell of This 8 Series

PHEV

Speaking to Autoca r, van Hooydonk made a case for plug-in hybridization as “the best solution to realize the dynamics of an M car.” That’s as intriguing as it gets for the Bavarian automaker, but not as intriguing as this prototype here.Photographed by the carparazzi near and at the Nurburgring, the 850i before your eyes is a “mid-engine chassis testing mule” with the exhaust sound of a straight-six engine. Spied at the Pirelli tire testing facility at the Nordschleife with Pirelli rubber boots, this fellow doesn’t appear to feature a charging port or asticker.Even more curiously, the radiator behind the front bumper is pretty much a match with the bone-stock 8 Series. The side air vents, blacked-out rocker panels, and camouflaged rear end suggest that the engine actually sits behind the driver.Remember the Vision M NEXT from a year ago? Some say the project has been canned while others expect the next i8 to be the spiritual successor to the M1. The concept features a four-cylinder turbo and electric all-wheel-drive, translating to a combined output of 600 horsepower and 100 kph (62 mph) in three seconds.Whatever BMW is testing here, a mid-engine supercar the size of the i8 with six cylinders and at least one electric motor sounds like a tempting proposition. Zooming in on the rear bumper and deck also reveals a few differences over the 8 Series, and yes, the engine compartment has enough room for a straight-six.Don’t, however, get your hopes up for the value for money that Chevrolet offers in the C8 Corvette in Stingray specification. BMW is certain to charge an arm and a leg, probably more than the $148,495 it did for the 2020 model year i8.