Mid-Engine BMW Prototype Isn’t Actually Mid-Engined At All

Not that long ago, the carparazzi photographed a rather interesting prototype with M850i influences. The rear-end camouflage and air vents instead of quarter windows led many to believe it’s a mid-engine BMW , but that’s no longer the case. 19 photos



The prototype caught by the carparazzi at the Nurburgring, however, doesn’t feature any charging port or high-visibility stickers with “high voltage” written on them. AMuS may have put the mid-engine prospect to rest, but the BMW Group remains extremely secretive of what the body shell of this M850i is actually hiding. Without further ado, BMW fooled us good. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport , BMW says the prototype actually is “a development vehicle testing new components.” The motoring publication highlights that everything from the Pirelli rubber shoes to the red-painted brake calipers and chassis elements can be considered as new components, but one thing is certain - the 8er is fitted with a straight-six mill.AMuS has also highlighted that “the production version of the Vision M NEXT Concept from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show has been canceled.” A mid-engine successor to the M1, therefore, isn’t going to happen. BMW didn’t tell the German publication if the i8 will get a replacement either, but a pretty serious question still hasn’t been answered. Are there chances for the M division to go electric?In a nutshell, yes. Mercedes-already has the 53 series and the 73 will follow suit with plug-in hybrid assistance. The Bavarian automaker also happens to know a thing or two about electrification, more so if you remember the recent reveal of the 545e xDrive that combines an e-motor in the gearbox with a straight-six.Rumors about a plug-in hybrid M Performance model also exist, and one of them refers to the M45e. Word has it that the X8 M – if such a leviathan will ever happen – will also debut a hybridized 4.4-liter V8 with two thumpin’ turbochargers for good measure, bringing the output to 750 horsepower or thereabouts.The prototype caught by the carparazzi at the Nurburgring, however, doesn’t feature any charging port or high-visibility stickers with “high voltage” written on them. AMuS may have put the mid-engine prospect to rest, but the BMW Group remains extremely secretive of what the body shell of this M850i is actually hiding.