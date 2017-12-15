autoevolution
 

Eight Sports Cars and Supercars Reimagined as SUVs Because Why Fight It?

15 Dec 2017, 8:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In case you've been in a coma for the past two decades and have just woken up, allow us to be the first to break it to you: the car industry isn't how you left it.
9 photos
Sports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVsSports cars rendered into SUVs
Not only are electric powertrains gaining more and more ground, but most vehicles that don't use batteries for power (and a few that do) fall into one of these two categories: crossovers or SUV. The difference between them can get hazy at some points, but they all have a common definition: vehicles that look like they could handle themselves off-road, but can't really.

This worrying trend of the market that every manufacturer seems to be giving into has essentially killed off a few segments - good luck finding a decent, affordable convertible - and created countless niches. Granted, it is also responsible for a few very good vehicles, but you do get the feeling the harm outweighs the benefits.

After Porsche gave in a few years ago and launched the Cayenne model, things have gotten as far as Lamborghini releasing its own high-riding SUV. Called the Urus, it is expected to double the annual production of the Italian brand, doing something good to its revenues as well along the way.

After years of very drastically denying the possibility of a Ferrari SUV, the brand has changed its tune and it seems like it's now a matter of 'when' rather than 'if.' Considering all this, is it really so hard to imagine that the vehicles in these renderings might one day become a reality?

Well, yes. It's not that we exclude the chance of McLaren, for example, building an SUV one day, we just don't think it would be so grossly based on an existing model. And apart from the British brand and Ferrari, all the others present here are already at least one SUV/crossover model to the public.

The surprising fact is seeing just how well some of the sports cars designs fit the body style of a much taller vehicle. Speaking of the McLaren model, that's one sexy SUV. The BMW i8 makes any X model from the Bavarian manufacturer seem tame, with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage probably providing the only exception to the rule.

Going into this list of imaginary vehicles, we thought it would provide with some ammunition against the widespread disease called SUVitis, but here we are nodding our heads in approval at most of these renderings provided by Jennings Motor Group. We guess it's official, then: just like the Borg in Star Trek, there's no point in fighting the SUVs.
sports cars SUV renderings sports car supercar SUV rendering
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Latest car models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeALPINE A106ALPINE A106 CoupeAll car models  