Eight Sports Cars and Supercars Reimagined as SUVs Because Why Fight It?

Going into this list of imaginary vehicles, we thought it would provide with some ammunition against the widespread disease called SUVitis, but here we are nodding our heads in approval at most of these renderings provided by Not only are electric powertrains gaining more and more ground, but most vehicles that don't use batteries for power (and a few that do) fall into one of these two categories: crossovers or. The difference between them can get hazy at some points, but they all have a common definition: vehicles that look like they could handle themselves off-road, but can't really.This worrying trend of the market that every manufacturer seems to be giving into has essentially killed off a few segments - good luck finding a decent, affordable convertible - and created countless niches. Granted, it is also responsible for a few very good vehicles, but you do get the feeling the harm outweighs the benefits.After Porsche gave in a few years ago and launched the Cayenne model, things have gotten as far as Lamborghini releasing its own high-riding SUV. Called the Urus , it is expected to double the annual production of the Italian brand, doing something good to its revenues as well along the way.After years of very drastically denying the possibility of a Ferrari SUV, the brand has changed its tune and it seems like it's now a matter of 'when' rather than 'if.' Considering all this, is it really so hard to imagine that the vehicles in these renderings might one day become a reality?Well, yes. It's not that we exclude the chance of McLaren, for example, building an SUV one day, we just don't think it would be so grossly based on an existing model. And apart from the British brand and Ferrari, all the others present here are already at least one SUV/crossover model to the public.The surprising fact is seeing just how well some of the sports cars designs fit the body style of a much taller vehicle. Speaking of the McLaren model, that's one sexy SUV. The BMW i8 makes any X model from the Bavarian manufacturer seem tame, with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage probably providing the only exception to the rule.Going into this list of imaginary vehicles, we thought it would provide with some ammunition against the widespread disease called SUVitis, but here we are nodding our heads in approval at most of these renderings provided by Jennings Motor Group . We guess it's official, then: just like the Borg in Star Trek, there's no point in fighting the SUVs.