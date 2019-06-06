Edd China Drives Sofa Car in the Rain, Believes It's Artistic

China made a name for himself fixing stuff on the TV show Wheeler Dealers. However, before that, he got a degree in engineering product design from London South Bank University. While at university, China created the Casual Lofa to raise money for Raleigh International expedition to Belize.It was the beginning of something special and quite crazy, as over the years, China motorized a shed, an office desk, even a bed. The sofa you see here is the record-holder for the fastest piece of furniture in the world, reaching speeds of up to 87 miles per hour.You'd be crazy not to want a ride on something like, even if it's raining cats and dogs. And that's just what Drive Tribe did. The attention to detail is crazy, even though the project is about two decades old. A pizza pan may look like TV dinner to some, but it's actually the steering wheel. Check out where the shifter and brake were installed.The gentle giant says the motorized sofa creates mixed reactions everywhere it goes, comparing it to a piece of art. Just like a controversial painting or statue, this shakes up people's perception of the world around them. All we know is that it's not boring.Turn signal indicators were required to make it road-legal, and they've been concealed inside the flower pots. Meanwhile, the speedometer is integrated into a clock. To set its records, Casual Lofa gets power from a 1.3-liter BMC engine, a simple-to-work-on Mini unit from the 80's. Also, it's been fitted with John Cooper Works goodies for boosted performance.It's hard to believe this, but Wheeler Dealers started in 2003 with a couple of lads in a small shed. But with somewhere around 350 million views, the show was reportedly almost as famous as Top Gear, particularly in the U.S. This led Edd and Mike to move to Huntingdon Beach, California.Eventually, Edd split up with the team, as producers wanted to dilute the content.