Edd China Roasts Hammond's Oliver, Kanye's Weird Urus

We know who he is and hope you already did as well. But the reaction to this video may be "who the fudge is this nobody and why is he trash-talking my favorite celebrity/car?" We understand that, honestly we do. But Drivetribe just wanted to have a bit of fun here. It's a website owned by the very people that get roasted.It starts with Edd roasting Jeremy Clarkson's classic dictator car. However, he says the Merc has an amazing engine and he struggles the hate it, so we move on to the Alfa Romeo GTV6 owned by the same Grand Tour presenter. The mechanic isn't on board with the "you're not a petrolhead unless you've owned an Alfa Romeo."Next, we have James May and his simple Porsche 997 Carrera model. Now, we actually love this pick because it's more engaging than modern Porsches but still bulletproof. But somehow, the only good Porsche for Edd is a Beetle, something that most people won't agree with.The last of the three ex-Top Gear presents is shown next to his Opel Kadett, which is thoroughly roasted. The internet seems to think Edd's gone too far here, as "Oliver" is more than just a car, he's a member of the Hammond family. Also, his lack of appreciation for the Mondeo ST is appalling.When it comes to the normal celebrities... roast away mister China. Kanye West's weird Lamborghini Urus is the first topic of discussion, followed by Gordon Ramsay Ferrari. One celeb doesn't have enough creativity and the other too much. We'll let you guys enjoy the video and find out, even though it's kind of obvious.