Mike Brewer Receiving Death Threats After Edd China Left Wheeler Dealers

Wheeler Dealers might be at the top of its popularity, but Mike and Edd are not reality TV stars, so we're surprised at how personal the viewers are taking thigs. Following the humble mechanic's decision to leave the show after attempts to 'dumb down' the technical aspects, mister Brewer and his family have been the targets of online harassment that goes as far as death threats.





“Mike called me at the weekend and told me that over the past few days. Not only he, but also his wife and daughter had been receiving a lot of abuse and even death threats, because of my leaving the show, and that’s really NOT cool,” he said.



In the same video, China talks about the changes that have occurred in the relationship with his former co-host. While he conceded Mike is not his favorite person right now and "I know for sure I am not his." But over a decade of work can't be wiped away just like that, and the mechanic believes in their capacity to "get over ourselves" and move forwards.



Speaking of which, China is now thinking of starting some sort of solo project, which we hope will be YouTube-based. At the same time, he is eager to see where Ant Anstead's experience will take



"First, the Discovery family wants to thank Edd China for the care, dedication, and effort he's given to the Velocity network, Discovery networks worldwide and Wheeler Dealers for more than a decade. While we'll miss his signature orange gloves, we know that anything they touch will turn to automotive gold," stated Velocity exec, Robert Scanlon.



That's got to be one of the most positive and heartfelt responses to somebody quitting... ever. So really, it's the hardcore fans that are the most bitter about what's happening.



