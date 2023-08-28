ECD Automotive's LT1-Swapped E-Type Combines 70's English Charm With Modern American Grunt

It makes perfect sense that ECD Automotive Design's world-renowned restomod shop in Kissimmee, Florida, is just an hour from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral. Why? Because this LT1-swapped Series 3 E-Type Jag they just finished is a venerable rocket ship on four wheels. In their day, E-Types earned their clout by being pound-for-pound some of the nicest sports cars to drive ever to leave an English factory. In 2023, this restomod is everything the old cars were, just a hell of a lot faster. Let's take a look at the details.

7 photos Photo: ECD Automotive Design