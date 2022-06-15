Dust Is Not What You'll Find on These Audi Classic Cars in Berlin

Audi brings to the public's attention a plethora of classic cars that have made them famous over time in two grandiose events, meant to celebrate the innovative sense of the brand.
"Classic days of Berlin" is an annual event that brings together all classic car enthusiasts in an exclusive setting, held on the famous Berlin boulevard, Kurfürstendamm. More than 2,000 high-quality vintage vehicles will shine along an organized space of two kilometers, ready to delight their visitors.
The organizers provide participants with an exclusive VIP area for invited guests, selected exhibitors of premium and luxury items, cozy champagne lounges, vineyards, cafes and selected culinary specialties. Also, in the program of the event, expert moderators will present the history of cars in three stages.
This year, Audi Tradition will display some of their most significant classic cars under the motto "The Golden Twenties”, and just to name a few, an Audi R19/100 PS “Imperator” from 1929, a Horch 10/50 PS “Tourer” from 1925, and a Wanderer W11 Landaulet built in 1929 will wait impatiently to be admired.
Visitors in Berlin can also enjoy the exhibition held by Volkswagen Group in its representative office from Berlin - DRIVE. Suggestively called "AHEAD – Stories of Transformation”, the German carmaker is waiting to take its guests in a time capsule, starting from the group's first launched cars to today's futuristic visions.
Audi Tradition provides interesting facts about the stories and personalities behind legendary models such as the Volkswagen Golf, the Audi Quattro and the Porsche Boxster. Some rare exhibits will be on display, including build stage 1 of the Porsche 924, the concept study for the Škoda Vision iV and the prototype of the 1949 T1 Transporter. As a demonstration of the future, a concept car of the ID. BUZZ CARGO shines bright in the lights.
For a first impression, a virtual tour is available online.
