Tesla FSD Beta V.11 Slated for Wide Release This Summer, Says Elon Musk

The Tesla Full Self-Driving suite seems like a perpetual work in progress, with a major breakthrough always coming “next year.” But the development does advance, and now Elon Musk says a wide rollout for the FSD Beta v.11 will “probably” happen this summer.
The new time frame was promised by Elon Musk in reply to a Twitter question from the Youtuber DrKnowItAll. Musk said he already drives an alpha version of the software on highways and admits it still needs polishing.
“Any idea when 11 is coming to us normal folks? The old highway stack is so good you have a high bar to hurdle but I bet it’s even more human-like to drive with full NNs on the highway,” wrote DrKnowItAll. Elon Musk replied: “I’m driving an alpha version of FSD on the highway and it’s not quite ready. Probably ready for wide release this summer.”
We’re not yet sure whether Musk wanted to say “next summer” instead. Before the v.11 would make it to the U.S. Tesla fleet, the EV maker will push the v10.13 update, which is expected to significantly improve user experience and safety. According to Musk, this should happen about a week from now.
The v.10.13 update is expected to further refine unprotected left turns, as revealed by notateslaapp.com. These are complicated and risky maneuvers, even for human drivers. The update will also “smooth out intersection control,” reducing vehicle hesitation and steering jerkiness in busy intersections.
Another area where the new version will bring relief is roundabout navigation. Although not very popular in the U.S., there are still thousands of them scattered across the country. Elon Musk said that the 10.13 version update will make Teslas better drivers, going deep inside a multi-lane roundabout.
The best feature in the next update is the ability to navigate on uncharted roads (no map data) and in areas without GPS reception (underground parking garages, for instance). The car would rely on inertial measurement, wheel movement, and vision to determine its position.
