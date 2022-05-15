Driver Stops an Accident From Happening and Restores Faith in Humanity

A video that has gone viral on Twitter shows us how important it is to get involved when a driver gets sick behind the wheel.
One driver suffered a medical episode while crossing a busy intersection. Fortunately, several people in the area stepped in and prevented a collision.
Video footage shows a May 5 incident that took place in Boynton Beach, Florida. The video was released by the Boynton Beach Police Department, which wanted to thank those who helped prevent a more serious accident from occurring.
Police officers reported a co-worker of the woman who became ill while driving left her own vehicle in the middle of the intersection to render aid.
The co-worker tried to get the attention of those around her that something was wrong. In the footage, the woman can be seen running towards the randomly running car, while the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The rescuer knocked on the passenger side window and motioned for other people to come to her aid.
After she crossed the intersection into oncoming traffic, several other drivers intervened. Using a hard object they smashed one of the car's windows to unlock the doors, they managed to move the car into a shop car park and called 911, so that medical staff would be able to give the driver the necessary care.
Local media reported that the woman is currently doing well, and shortly after the incident she was able to go to work.
We're usually used to seeing a lot of videos of drivers being aggressive with each other in traffic, so what we see happening in Florida somewhat restores our faith in humanity. It's inspiring to see how some people are willing to help others when they need it most.
Although the police department was able to identify some of the people involved, they refused to expose them to the public, but these good samaritans deserve a round of applause.
Video footage shows a May 5 incident that took place in Boynton Beach, Florida. The video was released by the Boynton Beach Police Department, which wanted to thank those who helped prevent a more serious accident from occurring.
Police officers reported a co-worker of the woman who became ill while driving left her own vehicle in the middle of the intersection to render aid.
The co-worker tried to get the attention of those around her that something was wrong. In the footage, the woman can be seen running towards the randomly running car, while the driver was unconscious behind the wheel. The rescuer knocked on the passenger side window and motioned for other people to come to her aid.
After she crossed the intersection into oncoming traffic, several other drivers intervened. Using a hard object they smashed one of the car's windows to unlock the doors, they managed to move the car into a shop car park and called 911, so that medical staff would be able to give the driver the necessary care.
Local media reported that the woman is currently doing well, and shortly after the incident she was able to go to work.
We're usually used to seeing a lot of videos of drivers being aggressive with each other in traffic, so what we see happening in Florida somewhat restores our faith in humanity. It's inspiring to see how some people are willing to help others when they need it most.
Although the police department was able to identify some of the people involved, they refused to expose them to the public, but these good samaritans deserve a round of applause.