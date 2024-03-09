Driven: All-New 2024 BMW 5 Series – Sheer Driving Pleasure Surrenders to a Brave New Era

I can’t tell you whether this is a good thing or a bad thing, but electrification in the automotive industry and products like the BMW 5 Series aren’t necessarily a match made in heaven when it comes to conserving a specific legacy.
How do I know? Well, ask yourself this question: would the all-new G60 5 Series look the way it does had Tesla not "forced" the industry’s hands at adopting battery-electric technology at an alarming rate? Would the German carmaker have gone with a whole new design language that pays zero tribute to anything that came before under any other circumstances?
To some extent, I suppose it’s possible. After all, the E60 generation didn’t have much of anything in common with the E39, and BMW fanboys are still a little sore about it – although the E60 is now extremely popular among used car buyers. In certain parts of the world, at least.
Still, as different as they were (the E60 and the E39), they still shared a traditional three-box configuration with a reasonably long rear overhang. The same goes for the F10, and for the G30. Yet, the all-new G60 5 Series almost looks like a fastback thanks to that lifted rear-end design. Let’s dive deeper.
A bit of a maverick, which I don’t mind. I mean, the X6 was a maverick, and look how well that turned out.
Alas, there’s nothing nonconformist about the G60 5 Series. The design, as shockingly different as it may be from any other 4-door product by BMW, is nothing else if not a bold choice, from a carmaker that’s known for taking risks and always ending up on the winning side.
I believe there are a lot of parallels between the G60 and the E60, and ultimately, I think this all-new 5 Series will share the same fate as its ancestor. Which fate is that? It’s going to be controversial at first, then people are going to start liking it, and ultimately loving it – before BMW does another complete redesign with its successor. Yes, I believe this specific design language will be short-lived, and not just because of BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse models, which again will represent a major reset button for overall styling.
Anyway, I would say that the G60 5 Series has both good and bad angles. For example, I don’t mind either the front or the rear end. The profile is more of an acquired taste, as is the rear ¾ angle.
We should also note that with this design change, the 5 Series now sits far-removed from its direct competitors in terms of styling. It almost looks like it doesn’t even belong in the same segment as the Mercedes E-Class or Audi A6 (more like an A7/CLS rival). This should make choosing between those three a lot more interesting, and it will separate the BMW fanboys from regular midsize executive sedan buyers.
On the other hand, the new 5 Series and i5 are nowhere near as controversial looking as the new 7 Series/i7 duo, so maybe we’ll get used to the former two a lot quicker than we think.
Point is, the novelty factor isn’t as prominent once you step foot inside, which is not to say that the cabin doesn’t feel extremely modern, beacause it does, thanks to its sharp and minimalist aesthetic.
However, it doesn’t feel as much like a dynamic environment (to be in), like say in the G30 or even the E39, but the sitting position is still excellent and very engaging. I’m not the biggest fan of the “tiny gear selector” philosophy, but that goes for just about any car. I’d rather have a column shifter or a traditional lever in the middle of the center console.
In terms of overall comfort, you truly do feel as though you’re in the biggest 5 Series in history, which of course, is true. The G60 measures 199 inches (5,060 mm) in length and its wheelbase is 117.9 inches (2,995 mm) long. On paper, this is a bigger car than the E65 7 Series, and to some extent, almost as big as the F01 7 Series.
This is felt pretty much anywhere you sit, but especially in the back. You’ve got considerably more room inside the new 5 Series than you do in any of its main competitors, like the W214 Mercedes E-Class or the C8 Audi A6. I think that a lot of 7 Series buyers who went with the bigger car because of its size, can now easily “settle” for the 5 Series – especially since the 7 Series itself has grown a great deal.
As for build quality and on-board tech, the former is certainly good enough, although there is some additional use of plastics compared to the previous 5 Series (that’s the world we live in now). The tech, of course, is great. Our tester came with a White Smoke interior, a panoramic sunroof, electric sun blinds, tinted windows, Dark Silver accents, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system (it’s pretty good), the Innovation package (interior camera, Parking Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional), ventilated seats, 4-zone climate control and more.
However, while the driving dynamics are great, the steering feel is maybe just a shade or two below what you got in the G30. For some reason it feels a little less precise, softer, if you will – not sure everyone’s going to be thrilled to hear that, but it shouldn’t really influence your ownership experience.
The 2.0-liter mild hybrid turbocharged diesel unit is good for 194 hp (197 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, and this is a true and tested engine. It’s as good as it gets from a fuel efficiency standpoint, and with the help of its 8-speed automatic transmission, it’ll get you to 60 mph in just over 7 seconds flat – 100 kph (62 mph) takes 7.3 seconds.
Overall, the G60 5er gets a big thumbs up in terms of driving dynamics. Yes, it’s far removed from the E39, but that’s only natural since we live in very different times now. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that this is an ideal powertrain configuration, but for many people (maybe even a majority), it can be.
More importantly though, let’s talk average fuel consumption, which for the 520d xDrive sedan is 42.7 mpg (5.5L/100 km), and you can get close to that without having to try hard. One thing to note is that the fuel tank has a capacity of 15.8 gallons (60 liters), whereas the equivalent specification on the G30 5 Series had a 17.4-gallon (66 liter) tank. Is that relevant? I mean, it can be.
Remember this feature story from last summer when I drove a G30 520d xDrive model for 435 miles on just half a tank of diesel? In other words, I arrived at my destination and the tank was still half full. It’s still incredible to think about; and if you live in a market where diesel-powered cars are prevalent, I would still strongly recommend them (over EVs), especially if you do a lot of traveling over long distances. Anyway, I don't know if the same feat could be accomplished in the G60 520d xDrive (because of the smaller fuel tank and extra weight), but I’m sure the difference would be negligible.
In case you’re wondering what your options are as a U.S. resident, know that the 2024 5 Series has a starting MSRP of $57,900, which in turn lands you the 530i sedan configuration, with rear-wheel drive. You can also opt for one of the two xDrive models in the 530i xDrive and the 540i xDrive, in which case I strongly recommend the latter. It’s priced from $64,900 (just $4,900 more than the 530i xDrive), but instead of just 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, it’s got 375 hp and 398 lb-ft – courtesy of its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six unit. It’ll hit 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, by the way.
I would also recommend the M Sport package, which costs another $3,000, but adds the Shadowline exterior trim, 19-inch M double-spoke wheels, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, M Sport suspension and the M Sport steering wheel. It completely changes the aesthetics of the car, for the better – you'll see why when we publish our review of the i5 M60, coming soon.
In terms of exterior colors, Black Sapphire Metallic is extremely popular, according to BMW, but I think Oxide Gray and Brooklyn Gray are both amazing too – and that’s how you arrive at your perfect 5er, a brand-new 540i xDrive sedan in M Sport trim, with any one of the previous three colors, for roughly $70,000.
My hunch is that BMW have a winner here, despite anything we might find controversial or lacking.
To some extent, I suppose it’s possible. After all, the E60 generation didn’t have much of anything in common with the E39, and BMW fanboys are still a little sore about it – although the E60 is now extremely popular among used car buyers. In certain parts of the world, at least.
Still, as different as they were (the E60 and the E39), they still shared a traditional three-box configuration with a reasonably long rear overhang. The same goes for the F10, and for the G30. Yet, the all-new G60 5 Series almost looks like a fastback thanks to that lifted rear-end design. Let’s dive deeper.
Design EvaluationThis car, of course, is not a fastback, because it still features a closed trunk that’s “separated from the part in which the driver and passenger sit” - that’s the very definition of a sedan. But as a genuine fan of the 5 Series, I find myself struggling to connect the dots and see the G60 as an all-new 5er. If I didn’t know better, I’d say it’s more of an outlier, like the first generation 5 Series GT or the G32 6 Series GT.
A bit of a maverick, which I don’t mind. I mean, the X6 was a maverick, and look how well that turned out.
Alas, there’s nothing nonconformist about the G60 5 Series. The design, as shockingly different as it may be from any other 4-door product by BMW, is nothing else if not a bold choice, from a carmaker that’s known for taking risks and always ending up on the winning side.
I believe there are a lot of parallels between the G60 and the E60, and ultimately, I think this all-new 5 Series will share the same fate as its ancestor. Which fate is that? It’s going to be controversial at first, then people are going to start liking it, and ultimately loving it – before BMW does another complete redesign with its successor. Yes, I believe this specific design language will be short-lived, and not just because of BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse models, which again will represent a major reset button for overall styling.
As far as our test car is concerned, it’s somewhat of an entry-level spec but with a few impressive options, like the Phytonic Blue exterior. Unfortunately, we couldn’t see it with its 20–inch multi–color aero wheels – temperatures are still low here, which is why it’s riding on 18–inch wheels wrapped in thick sidewall winter tires. We’re talking thicker than Connor McGregor’s accent.
Anyway, I would say that the G60 5 Series has both good and bad angles. For example, I don’t mind either the front or the rear end. The profile is more of an acquired taste, as is the rear ¾ angle.
We should also note that with this design change, the 5 Series now sits far-removed from its direct competitors in terms of styling. It almost looks like it doesn’t even belong in the same segment as the Mercedes E-Class or Audi A6 (more like an A7/CLS rival). This should make choosing between those three a lot more interesting, and it will separate the BMW fanboys from regular midsize executive sedan buyers.
On the other hand, the new 5 Series and i5 are nowhere near as controversial looking as the new 7 Series/i7 duo, so maybe we’ll get used to the former two a lot quicker than we think.
Interior AssessmentThe interior of the G60 is yet another complete redesign as far as the new 5er is concerned. However, unlike the exterior, the interior does draw similarities with what you might see inside the fully electric iX SUV and the all-new 7 Series. You get the same steering wheel and a similar center console layout between the three of them.
Point is, the novelty factor isn’t as prominent once you step foot inside, which is not to say that the cabin doesn’t feel extremely modern, beacause it does, thanks to its sharp and minimalist aesthetic.
However, it doesn’t feel as much like a dynamic environment (to be in), like say in the G30 or even the E39, but the sitting position is still excellent and very engaging. I’m not the biggest fan of the “tiny gear selector” philosophy, but that goes for just about any car. I’d rather have a column shifter or a traditional lever in the middle of the center console.
Sometimes you’re really trying to back up in a hurry or execute a quick U-turn which requires shifting into D and R repeatedly, and you’ll often find yourself having to look down at that little selector. Anyway, that’s just a pet peeve and it probably won’t affect most people to any extent. You can easily get used to it.
In terms of overall comfort, you truly do feel as though you’re in the biggest 5 Series in history, which of course, is true. The G60 measures 199 inches (5,060 mm) in length and its wheelbase is 117.9 inches (2,995 mm) long. On paper, this is a bigger car than the E65 7 Series, and to some extent, almost as big as the F01 7 Series.
This is felt pretty much anywhere you sit, but especially in the back. You’ve got considerably more room inside the new 5 Series than you do in any of its main competitors, like the W214 Mercedes E-Class or the C8 Audi A6. I think that a lot of 7 Series buyers who went with the bigger car because of its size, can now easily “settle” for the 5 Series – especially since the 7 Series itself has grown a great deal.
As for build quality and on-board tech, the former is certainly good enough, although there is some additional use of plastics compared to the previous 5 Series (that’s the world we live in now). The tech, of course, is great. Our tester came with a White Smoke interior, a panoramic sunroof, electric sun blinds, tinted windows, Dark Silver accents, a Bowers & Wilkins sound system (it’s pretty good), the Innovation package (interior camera, Parking Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Professional), ventilated seats, 4-zone climate control and more.
Driving TakeOn one hand, I think the G60 drives very similar to the G30. The chassis, the drivetrain setup, the suspension – you can feel they’re related, so in a sense, it’s like driving a slightly bigger G30. It’s very comfortable, overall, and about as dynamic as you can expect for a car this size. Is it still the “Ultimate Driving Machine” within its segment? Actually, yes, I think so.
However, while the driving dynamics are great, the steering feel is maybe just a shade or two below what you got in the G30. For some reason it feels a little less precise, softer, if you will – not sure everyone’s going to be thrilled to hear that, but it shouldn’t really influence your ownership experience.
In terms of outright performance and fuel efficiency, the new 5 Series in 520d spec (yes, diesel) is a bona fide champion. Our tester was a 520d xDrive model, which means it’s got all-wheel drive. In turn, you get more weight, but better traction in all driving conditions. It’s worth it as I hardly see the point anymore of having rear-wheel drive in midsize (and larger) executive sedans.
The 2.0-liter mild hybrid turbocharged diesel unit is good for 194 hp (197 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, and this is a true and tested engine. It’s as good as it gets from a fuel efficiency standpoint, and with the help of its 8-speed automatic transmission, it’ll get you to 60 mph in just over 7 seconds flat – 100 kph (62 mph) takes 7.3 seconds.
Overall, the G60 5er gets a big thumbs up in terms of driving dynamics. Yes, it’s far removed from the E39, but that’s only natural since we live in very different times now. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that this is an ideal powertrain configuration, but for many people (maybe even a majority), it can be.
Everyday LivingWe’ve talked about size and space, but we also need to quickly mention trunk volume, which is 18.3 cu.ft (520 liters). It’s a tiny bit less than you got in the G30, but the difference isn’t even worth mentioning (0.35 cu.ft / 10 liters).
More importantly though, let’s talk average fuel consumption, which for the 520d xDrive sedan is 42.7 mpg (5.5L/100 km), and you can get close to that without having to try hard. One thing to note is that the fuel tank has a capacity of 15.8 gallons (60 liters), whereas the equivalent specification on the G30 5 Series had a 17.4-gallon (66 liter) tank. Is that relevant? I mean, it can be.
Remember this feature story from last summer when I drove a G30 520d xDrive model for 435 miles on just half a tank of diesel? In other words, I arrived at my destination and the tank was still half full. It’s still incredible to think about; and if you live in a market where diesel-powered cars are prevalent, I would still strongly recommend them (over EVs), especially if you do a lot of traveling over long distances. Anyway, I don't know if the same feat could be accomplished in the G60 520d xDrive (because of the smaller fuel tank and extra weight), but I’m sure the difference would be negligible.
Lastly, let’s talk about the price. Our 2024 BMW 520d xDrive sedan test car kicks off from €63,843, but it also came with €24,410 worth of optional extras. Taxes included, you’re looking at €89,381, roughly the equivalent of $97,000.
In case you’re wondering what your options are as a U.S. resident, know that the 2024 5 Series has a starting MSRP of $57,900, which in turn lands you the 530i sedan configuration, with rear-wheel drive. You can also opt for one of the two xDrive models in the 530i xDrive and the 540i xDrive, in which case I strongly recommend the latter. It’s priced from $64,900 (just $4,900 more than the 530i xDrive), but instead of just 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, it’s got 375 hp and 398 lb-ft – courtesy of its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six unit. It’ll hit 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds, by the way.
I would also recommend the M Sport package, which costs another $3,000, but adds the Shadowline exterior trim, 19-inch M double-spoke wheels, M Sport brakes with blue calipers, M Sport suspension and the M Sport steering wheel. It completely changes the aesthetics of the car, for the better – you'll see why when we publish our review of the i5 M60, coming soon.
In terms of exterior colors, Black Sapphire Metallic is extremely popular, according to BMW, but I think Oxide Gray and Brooklyn Gray are both amazing too – and that’s how you arrive at your perfect 5er, a brand-new 540i xDrive sedan in M Sport trim, with any one of the previous three colors, for roughly $70,000.
Test Drive RoundupIf you get the spec right, the all-new BMW 5 Series can be an ideal companion for the road. I also think we’ll look back on it towards the end of this decade and appreciate everything to do with its styling. It can easily blow up in terms of popularity on the used car market, and like I said before, I’m already seeing certain similarities between the G60 and the E60, patterns that shouldn’t be ignored.
My hunch is that BMW have a winner here, despite anything we might find controversial or lacking.
Pros
- Comfort
- Tech
- Driving dynamics
Cons
- Average steering feel
- Controversial design