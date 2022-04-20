Dressed to Impress: 1969 Corvette Convertible Flexes Stunning Daytona Yellow Glamor

Anyone who wanted a Chevrolet Corvette with a removable top back in 1969 had to spend some $4,438 for the base configuration, as the convertible was a little bit more affordable than the coupe (which was priced at $4,781).
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the convertible was the more popular choice. Not at all. The coupe dominated Corvette sales in 1969 with over 22,000 units, whereas the convertible accounted for just 16,600 models that ended up seeing the daylight that year.
One of these convertibles is right here in mind-blowing condition, though unfortunately, its great look actually raises more questions than answers.
The folks over at Collectors Dream Cars, who are now trying to find a new home for this beautiful C3 convertible, haven’t said anything about a potential restoration or any fixes the car may have received throughout its life.
And while an all-original and unrestored Corvette is something that tickles the senses of many collectors out there, we shouldn’t rush to any conclusions just yet. Yes, the car looks fantastic, but you’d better reach out to the garage and ask more questions if you’re really interested in buying it.
There’s something else that makes this convertible a great find.
The engine under the hood is a 427 (7.0-liter) V8, and of course, it’s starting and running beautifully. Known as L68, this unit produced 400 horsepower, and it’s believed it made its way to a little over 2,000 Corvettes built in 1969.
The odometer indicates approximately 91,000 miles (146,500 km), but of course, given we have no clue if the car has ever been restored, it’s hard to tell if the mileage is accurate or not.
It goes without saying such a fantastic C3 can’t sell cheap. The garage has launched an eBay auction that starts at $58,995, but nobody has entered the race to take it home so far.
