Dramatic Version of the Magic 8-Ball Tells You How You’re Going to Die

Children all over the world have enjoyed the Magic 8-ball since the ‘50s, with its funny clairvoyance capabilities and its infinite “wisdom”. The witty toy seems to have answers to everything, well, at least 20 of them…But a new, gloomier version of the toy was developed, tackling the ultimate question of human existence. Meet the Tragic Fate Ball, which can tell you how you’re going to die.

6 photos