Doug DeMuro Samples All-New Mercedes C-Class, Likes It but Would Rather Drive a 3 Series

Mercedes unveiled the all-new fifth-generation C-Class, codename W206, last year, using the MRA II platform as its underpinnings. Same as with the S-Class. In fact, many people describe this new C-Class as being a baby S-Class, which is only somewhat accurate.
In the United States, the all-new C-Class is priced from $43,550 and you can only get it in C 300 sedan and C 300 4MATIC sedan specifications, for now.
This model is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder unit, good for 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It’s neither slow nor particularly fast, needing around 6.0 seconds flat in order to hit 60 mph (97 kph).
As it so happens, car reviewer Doug DeMuro recently got his hands on the all-new C 300 and spilled the beans about everything from styling, interior quality, comfort, technology and performance.
He came away impressed with the new C-Class' interior styling, seen as how it mirrors the S-Class design-wise. The exterior meanwhile... not so much – later in the video he admits he likes the look of the BMW 3 Series more.
In terms of how it drives, DeMuro appreciated how smooth the C 300’s powertrain was, acknowledging that it’s probably the most comfortable-to-drive car in its class, which was always to be expected. By the way, this was true of the last-gen C-Class too, compared to the likes of the F30 BMW 3 Series and other slightly older sports sedans.
In the end, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class earned a “Doug Score” of 55/100, which is the same as the 2021 Lexus IS350 F-Sport. It did lose out to the 2019 BMW 330i (G20), not to mention the 2020 BMW M340i.
Those of you who would rather have the Bimmer instead of the Merc will appreciate knowing that the former has a more accessible entry-level price tag, costing upwards of $42,300 in 330i specification.
