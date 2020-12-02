Apple CarPlay Broken on Range Rover Models and Nobody Knows How to Fix It

Doug DeMuro Just Bought a Fast 25-Year-Old Audi RS2 Avant, Gives Us a Tour

We were talking about the 25-year import rule on certain cars in the U.S. a while ago, as we featured an Audi RS2 Avant that had just made its way into the country. Here we are today, getting a glimpse of Doug DeMuro's new pride and joy. 3 photos



Doug's car was built in 1994, which makes it one of the early models, and he paid over $70,000 for it. That makes it one of the most expensive models on the market, though that does reflect the overall good condition the car is in.



Doug also believes that this car is the first of its kind in California, which further adds to his joy of finally getting his hands on it, after wanting one for more than a decade.



Throughout the video, Doug showcases how big a role



Obviously, the connection doesn't stop on the outside, as even the five-cylinder engine has got 'Powered By Porsche' stamped on it, further increasing the bonkers level of this iconic station wagon. In fact, it would take Audi another decade to come up with a faster car from zero to 60 mph (96 kph).



As the years pass by, we will most likely be seeing more and more special cars becoming available in the U.S., as petrolheads from all across the country will start importing these cars in after years and years of waiting.



