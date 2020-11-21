The Porsche-Built Audi RS2 Super-Wagon Is Now Legal in the USA

The 25 years ban on the Audi RS2 imposed by the U.S. government has now become a thing of the past, and enthusiasts of the Audi-Porsche built super-wagon are flocking to get their orders in from Europe.
It has been nearly 26 years since the first Audi "RS" vehicle rolled off the assembly line in Zuffenhausen, Germany. And that model just happens to be the Audi RS2, the first in a long line of ultra-fast station wagons built by the German manufacturer, a genuine sleeper car with its boxy shape but hidden qualities under all that metal work.
Audi entrusted the folks at Porsche to have a go at their Audi 80 Avant base chassis, in the quest of producing a very special car that would ignite a flame in the hearts of many petrolheads around the globe, including the USA.
But fans in the U.S. would unfortunately not be able to get their hands on one, due to the ban that was meant to prevent people from importing cars that were not meant for the U.S. market, and that subsequently speaking did not meet all the imposed regulations on road-going vehicles.
But thanks to the 25 Year Rule, which states that certain makes and models that could not have been previously certified for import or use in America, there's a whole list of highly coveted cars that can now be brought in the country as antiques.
Now, if you haven't heard about the Audi RS2 until now, you might be fascinated to hear that this 90s wagon, equipped with Audi's renown quattro all-wheel-drive system, is capable of launching from a standstill to 30 mph faster than a McLaren F1, a car that for the final part of the 90s was the fastest production vehicle on Earth by measurement of its top speed.
Porsche really had their way with the Audi RS2, and even though the car was capable of delivering 311 hp from its 2.2-liter 20V Turbo inline 5 engine, you can often see these cars modified upward of 600 or more hp by their owners.
Prices in Europe vary in between $30.000 to $70.000, depending on the current state of the vehicle, and for those of you looking for a pristine, unmolested example, you can rest assured , as some of these cars still look mostly like they did when they rolled out of the factory 25 years ago.
