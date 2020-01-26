Princess Diana’s Audi 80 Cabriolet Heading to Auction

Before the A4 became its own thing, Audi had the 80 as the automaker’s compact executive car. Available as a sedan, station wagon, coupe, and convertible, the front- and quattro-driven model was also a statement for the wealthy of affluent of that era, including the Princess of Wales.
Diana was presented with an 80 Cabriolet from 1994 by Dovercourt Audi of St John’s Wood, “possibly the most photographed car of the summer” according to Classic Car Auctions. We’ve talked about the soft-topped cruise four years ago when it was estimated by Silverstone Auctions to grab £60,000, but CCA has lowered the estimate to a measly £40,000.
Looking to the British configurator, the closest equivalent to the 80 Convertible nowadays is the A5 Cabriolet that kicks off at £38,720 before any optional extras whatsoever. In other words, Diana-related memorabilia isn’t as sought after as it used to be in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Returned to Dovercourt after 4,000 miles then sold to political commentator Ian Campbell-Dale, the 80 Cabriolet was also used by the princess for transporting her sons, William and Harry. Offered with “good history, relevant handbooks, and manuals,” the 2.3-liter model with the four-speed automatic transmission is a 108 out of 135 according to Classic Car Auctions.
The odometer for chassis number WAUZZZ8GZRA004422 shows 22,000 miles on the clock, only a few more compared to the 2016 listing when the Audi had 21,412 miles per Silverstone Auctions' description. The 10-valve 2.3 E engine is an inline-five lump with 133 PS (131 horsepower) on tap. The S2 and RS2 Avant performance models came with a 20-valve 2.2 with up to 315 PS.
“This is a stunning car, one that is remembered by many of us of a certain age at the height of the Princess popularity,” said CCA specialist Simon Langsdale. Those interested in the 80 Convertible can analyze the vehicle on March 27th while the auction is set to finish on March 29th.
