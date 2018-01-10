Doug DeMuro Falls in Love with a $150,000 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If anybody needs a reminder of the fact that we're not far from the point where three decades will have passed since the 1990s, a glance at the instrument cluster of a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL can provide that. And this is just one of the goodies you'll get to enjoy in the latest Doug DeMuro video, which delivers a tour of this $150,000 luxobarge.

The German engineers gave the journo quite a few quirks to talk about. Nevertheless, given the discreet aura of the exterior, most of these are focused on the cabin.The vlogger seems to enjoy his time with the now-retro S-Class quite a bit. For one thing, the long-wheelbase nature of the car means he can fully enjoy his time on the electrically reclining rear bench.However, we can't say Doug stayed on the comfy side while reviewing this Benz. And it's enough to count the time the vlogger spends kneeling next to the car while capturing this adventure on camera.Continuing to focus on the aficionado's joy, he seems to find an interesting use for the town and country horn of the S-Class, albeit one that's not exactly people-friendly.Speaking of the dual-voice of the 25-year-old Merc , this is just one of the features that showcase the German automotive producer's overengineering fetish, with other bits and pieces of the sort involving power headrests.If you're like us, you'll almost feel the smooth leather while checking out the piece of footage below - the pristine condition of this particular vehicle seems to shine through the video.Oh, and in case this clip convinces you to go out there and grab one of these, you should know that the price mentioned in the intro is a conversion (think: today's money). Thus, a mint-condition model will actually cost you ten times less.