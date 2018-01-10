autoevolution
 

Doug DeMuro Falls in Love with a $150,000 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

10 Jan 2018, 13:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If anybody needs a reminder of the fact that we're not far from the point where three decades will have passed since the 1990s, a glance at the instrument cluster of a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL can provide that. And this is just one of the goodies you'll get to enjoy in the latest Doug DeMuro video, which delivers a tour of this $150,000 luxobarge.
8 photos
Doug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-ClassDoug DeMuro drives a 1991 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The German engineers gave the journo quite a few quirks to talk about. Nevertheless, given the discreet aura of the exterior, most of these are focused on the cabin.

The vlogger seems to enjoy his time with the now-retro S-Class quite a bit. For one thing, the long-wheelbase nature of the car means he can fully enjoy his time on the electrically reclining rear bench.

However, we can't say Doug stayed on the comfy side while reviewing this Benz. And it's enough to count the time the vlogger spends kneeling next to the car while capturing this adventure on camera.

Continuing to focus on the aficionado's joy, he seems to find an interesting use for the town and country horn of the S-Class, albeit one that's not exactly people-friendly.

Speaking of the dual-voice of the 25-year-old Merc, this is just one of the features that showcase the German automotive producer's overengineering fetish, with other bits and pieces of the sort involving power headrests.

If you're like us, you'll almost feel the smooth leather while checking out the piece of footage below - the pristine condition of this particular vehicle seems to shine through the video.

Oh, and in case this clip convinces you to go out there and grab one of these, you should know that the price mentioned in the intro is a conversion (think: today's money). Thus, a mint-condition model will actually cost you ten times less.

mercedes-benz s-class Mercedes-Benz Doug DeMuro cool
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  