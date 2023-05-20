Don't Miss Out on Triple Rewards for Auto Shop Jobs and Other Activities in GTA Online

The latest Grand Theft Auto VI batch of rumors seems to be converging toward a 2024 release date. While nothing has been officially confirmed, hope springs eternal, even though it might be just a "fool's hope," as Gandalf the White would wisely utter. This doesn't mean we can't spend plenty of time in GTA V Online and enjoy the triple reward bonuses Rockstar has recently introduced.
Remember when you were a kid playing video games, wanting to own that Nissan 350Z or the Mazda MX-5 from Need for Speed Underground, wishing you could race at night through town just like in the Fast and the Furious?
Well, until GTA VI pops up, GTA Online is your best bet for doing that safely and without getting pulled over by Johnny Law. And what better way of doing these sort of things than with three times the rewards from Auto Shop Client Jobs and Robbery Contracts, limited-time event liveries, double reputation points, and a ton more stuff?
If you're running your Auto Shop this week, it will be 30% off, allowing you to access a personal mod bay and do some tuning work in Auto Shop Client Jobs. When you successfully deliver to your clientele, you'll get triple the GTA$ and RP for the duration of the event.
As for moonlighting as a digital crime kingpin, Robbery Contracts will also bring you Triple Rewards. And if you source hot cars in Exotic Exports, you will be rewarded with twice the GTA$ currency and RP.
If you like driving around the Test Track or are a fan of Street and Pursuit Races, Double Reputation Points await you if you decide to take part in these activities. If you're lucky enough to play from your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can try out the Premium Test Ride: Pfister Astron Custom SUV.
Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom brings some old-school and modern additions to the lot, like the Dinka Blista Kanjo, Dinka Jester RR, Vulcar Warrener HKR, Annis Remus, and the Pfister Comet S2. The latter is 30% off.
If that doesn't suit your style, visit the Luxury Autos Showroom, where you'll see the Emperor Vectre sports vehicle with Xero 29 livery and the Dinka RT3000 sports, currently at 30% off.
There's more stuff waiting for you, especially in the community section, like paintball challenges, kart racing, a gravitationally-altered Stunt Race, custom Team Deathmatches, and many more events that will put your skills to the test while also rewarding you with three times the usual amount of GTA bucks.
With Take-Two's publicly disclosed financial projections for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, Tom Henderson's inside knowledge, and alleged protagonist Bryan Zampella's social media teases, the imminent arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI is closer than ever. In the meantime, we still have much to do in GTA Online.
