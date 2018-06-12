Domino’s is Here to Save Pizza, Pave Potholes in Your Town

Nothing ruins a good pizza than potholes on the road home, Domino's Pizza says. It’s not unsavory topping and it’s not late delivery, when the pizza is already cold. So, the world largest pizza company is making sure you get home with your pizza in one piece, potholes be damned.

In return, after analyzing all applications, Domino’s will select a few towns and make sure all potholes are paved, by offering the necessary funds to the municipality. This isn’t the first initiative of the kind from the pizza company, being already able to boast of 4 projects in the US: Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia and Burbank, California.



It’s a laudable effort to make the roads smoother and safer, while doubling as excellent marketing. After all, nothing gets you better press than a gesture of good will, and Domino’s knows that too well.



“Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed?” Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA, says. “We know that feeling is heightened when you're bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino's store. We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal.”



“Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen,” Weiner adds.



