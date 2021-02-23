Dominic Cooper’s 1978 Ferrari Dino Stolen: His Fourth Stolen Car in One Year

The King Is Dead, Long Live the King: EarthRoamer XV-LTS Has Been Discontinued

The Met Police confirmed the theft and are asking for anyone with information to contact them directly. He might not be a leading man, but Dominic Cooper seems to be ok with that for now. With an estimated worth of around $5 million, a gorgeous home in Primrose Hill, North London, and enough weight to his name to be able to travel the world and meet the right people to feed his passion for cars, he is doing just fine. Or “was” doing just fine until about a year ago.For the fourth time in as little as one year, one of Cooper’s cars has been stolen. It’s a rare 1978 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 and, even if some people don’t consider Dinos Ferraris at all, it was a very special item for the owner. The Sun reports that Cooper posted about the theft on the NextDoor website, where he asked fellow residents to keep an eye out for the vehicle and, at the same time, on their own, lest they go missing as well.His particular Dino is believed to be worth around $115,000, but he’s reeling from the theft for more than just financial reasons. Since this is the fourth time this is happening to him, Cooper is wondering whether he’s not some kind of target.“To say Dom is devastated is an understatement,” a pal tells the publication. “It’s an extremely rare car and it was his prized possession. He’s now living in fear as he has had cars taken four times in just a few months and feels like he’s being targeted. He’s a bit worried and wondering if having the cars is worth the hassle. He’s a bit of a petrolhead so it’s not just the money, it’s just how special the car was to him.”In certain areas, cars are stolen all the time, but Cooper does seem to attract more of this type of unwanted attention than most celebrities out there. In just one year, he’s had a Jaguar F-Type stolen, as well as a classic Austin-Healey and a Range Rover. Even if he’s not a target, maybe it’s time he invests in better security.Cooper had bought the Ferrari Dino at the end of 2020, and he gladly accepted to show it off in a magazine interview and spread on his love of cars.The Met Police confirmed the theft and are asking for anyone with information to contact them directly.