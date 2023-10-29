Does the Car World Need a New 2024 VW Passat Sedan?

It may only be two months old, but the all-new Volkswagen Passat has become an internet hit, especially with the rendering community, which has not had enough of rearranging those pixels.
What really baffled the petrolhead crowd was the German marque's decision to launch it as a station wagon solely. We already knew there would be no new VW Passat Sedan long before the grand unveiling, yet if the Wolfsburg company were to decide otherwise, then it is clear what it would look like, isn't it?
If you said identical up to the central pillars to the real thing, then you are correct, as a hypothetical four-door version of the popular new-gen mid-size car would have had the same face, front quarter panels, front doors, windshield, side mirrors, and so on.
Further back, it would feature a shorter roofline ending above the rear windscreen, a trunk lid instead of a tailgate, and smaller rear quarter panels. The taillights would need to be similar to those of the all-new VW Passat Variant, and so would the rear bumper. Everything else would carry over from the five-door model, including the tech and safety gizmos, powertrain family, and interior layout.
Now, while it is clear what it might look like, the peeps at Kolesa decided to give it a slightly different styling out back. For one, the license plate holder does not sit on the trunk lid but on the redesigned rear bumper, and the Passat emblem was repositioned right below the taillights. Some may not agree with this unofficial take on it, yet we think it looks rather clean and suits the overall design of the car.
Back in the real world, Volkswagen has great expectations when it comes to the all-new Passat. The model should become a very popular product for the German marque, and it has different powertrains to cater to the needs of its future owners.
Gasoline units are included, with VW making two of them available for it, and since diesel engines still make up a good chunk of the car market overseas, it can also be ordered with three such lumps. Next comes the partially-electrified lineup comprising two plug-in hybrids, joined by a mild-hybrid assembly. There was no need for a battery-electric derivative as it would've cannibalized the ID.7, so for this generation, at least, the Passat retains the ICE recipe.
Overall, the new Passat seems to be a great buy when it comes to mid-size models, and it should be better overall compared to its predecessors. But was it really a good idea to only launch it as a station wagon and not give the sedan another chance? Work that keyboard in the comments area below, and let us know what you think of it.
