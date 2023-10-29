Original 1967 Pontiac Firebird Ordered by a Vietnam Vet Has Low Miles, Rare Drivetrain

Finding a 1967 Firebird to restore isn't difficult, as the web is filled with rough projects, but someone on eBay says they have a rare example that could be a 1-of-1.
The car was ordered in May 1967 by a Vietnam vet who wanted something special. Instead of the 3-on-the-tree transmission typically available with a 326 HO, the man ordered a 3-on-the-floor. And he got it, as Donkersley Pontiac Buick in Yuma, Arizona, decided to take the order.
The car, which also received a bench seat, got the 3-speed transmission typically available with the 400 V8, so eBay seller manny.1 says the Firebird could be unique.
I couldn't find any evidence in this regard, but it's very clear that not too many of them got to see the daylight.
The Firebird was supposed to become a daily driver for the Vietnam vet, but the man didn't make it, passing before being discharged. The vehicle left Yuma for New Jersey with just 770 miles on the clock, becoming a rare gem that the original owner's father decided to adopt. The man drove the car every Wednesday for the commute, with the Firebird eventually donated to the grandson after his passing.
The eBay seller says they purchased the car with just 21,600 miles in the condition anyone can see in the photos.
It's not a perfect 10, as the paint shows its age, with a few spots requiring urgent attention. However, the vehicle isn't by any means a rough project, and the rust doesn't seem to be a concern. Photos exposing the undersides reveal solid metal, with some spots of rust on the surface of the floors.
The engine also looks good, though it's unclear if it received any major fixes lately. However, the long time of sitting, backed by the low mileage, didn't produce critical damage, so the Firebird is still ready for the road, with the original engine up and running without any concerning sounds.
A rare Firebird in such a mesmerizing shape can't sell cheaply, and this example doesn't. The owner believes they can make a small fortune out of their all-original Firebird, so they posted the car on eBay with a $40,000 price tag. Unsurprisingly, the listing has already attracted the attention of many people online, with 39 people already watching the Firebird, possibly waiting for a discount.
Worth knowing is that the owner also enabled the Make Offer option, which means they are interested in discussing the price should someone be fully committed to purchasing the Firebird. Buyers who want to see it in person and understand what the 1967 Firebird is about must travel to Roselle, New Jersey. The car is ready for the road, but I'd still tow it home to preserve its mileage.
