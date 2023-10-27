1971 Pontiac Firebird Owned by US Navy Captain Is All-Original, Complete, Survivor

The base Firebird was the big star of the show in 1971 when the production included a little over 53,000 units.
The Trans Am was still in its early days and couldn't make an impact on the Firebird production, so the base model and the Esprit continued to spearhead sales.
Over 23,000 Firebirds rolled off the assembly lines in the base configuration, with Pontiac building approximately 20,000 Esprits. The Formula accounted for just 7,800 units, while the Trans Am output included only about 2,100 units.
Most Esprits left the factory with an automatic transmission, as just 947 units were fitted with a manual gearbox.
A 1971 Firebird Esprit made its way to eBay earlier this week, trying to convince someone to take it home and refresh it for a return to tip-top shape.
A US Navy Captain originally purchased the car. His family owned it until September 2009, when his daughter sold it to a couple in Arlington. The Esprit made its way to several car meetings, where it became quite a star thanks to its impressive shape. The family that bought it from the dealership properly cared for everything, so the Firebird spent its entire life in a garage.
eBay seller cfisherjr3lp7 says they purchased the Firebird to build a Formula clone, but they eventually gave up when they discovered how original it continues to be even after all these years. The only modification is the dual-exhaust system and the radio, but bringing it to a 100 percent original setup shouldn't be too hard.
Unsurprisingly, this Firebird isn't a perfect 10, so it still needs several repairs, including in terms of metal. The vehicle exhibits minimal rust problems, including on the passenger's rear quarter panel, and the paint shows its age, with occasional bubbles on the body. It also needs air conditioning repairs, as the interior fan doesn't work, so your best option is to see it in person and get a more accurate picture of everything.
The owner says the 350 two-barrel under the hood starts, runs, and drives, with the odometer indicating a little over 93,000 miles. The reading is correct, as the car has never been restored or molested.
The Firebird is a solid candidate for a collectible, especially because it's 99 percent original, and all parts are in place. However, the selling price could make many people walk away, not only because the bidding starts at $20,000 but the owner also enabled a reserve. It's unclear how high the bidding must go to unlock the reserve, but it's very clear this Esprit won't sell cheaply.
The vehicle is parked in Aldie, Virginia, where anyone can inspect it in person and take it home should they reach a deal with the owner.
