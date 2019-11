Human technology has advanced at a steady pace over the years, but only because of the alien systems split between all the major powers in the 1950s. Asia got phones and K-pop music, Australia got mutated insects that unfortunately escaped while America had a flying vehicle.Yes, a flying vehicle is what the Detroit auto industry used to be based on. The early copies were very crude and unreliable. Because engineers couldn't figure out how to make them fly, wheels had to be added. But in 2015, Dodge secretly built a working prototype based on the Challenger.Eventually, the execs decided against mass production because it would hurt the sales of regular vehicles while also destroying the tires-making industry in the process. No more burnouts, no more lower with gold wheels, no more strange baby gender reveals . Why does it still have round headlights and boxy grilles? Well, designers wanted something familiar that would make a flying car less scary.We're kidding, of course. There's no such thing as flying Challenger, outside of this rendering by mopar.den. It's a common form of car art meant to challenge your expectations of what an everyday object should look like.Without wheels, cars look a lot more streamlined, and we suddenly feel less inclined to bolt carbon fiber wings on top of the Dodge. Of course, Citroen did this too with the original DS shown at the Paris Motor Show. Can you imagine a flying muscle car presented in Detroit today? The media wouldn't be able to stop talking about it.