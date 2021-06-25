Dodge Challenger Demon Manages to Look More Sinister in Widebody Rendering

There are lots of real American muscle cars, but we still think the Dodge Demon is the best of its kind. We're not here to argue if it's faster than a Shelby or better looking than a Camaro ZL1. All we care about is the complete package.
The Demon is like the perfect storm, happening when the crackdown on emissions stopped just enough to let something completely nuts happen. There's no question that Dodge will continue to make amazing cars that we will love, but they probably won't be this crazy out of the box.
The supercharged Challenger is like a really good parody of classic muscle cars. Can you imagine buying a phone based on 1960s designs? It would be inconvenient to use and pointless. But when you're talking about muscle cars, Americans go crazy for the stuff.
Despite what Jeremy Clarkson told you, Europeans (like Richard Hammond) do go crazy for the American dream as well. But by the time import taxes and VAT are added, the Demon costs Porsche 911 Turbo money, and it may not be worth it.
This rendering by Hycade doesn't come with a particular theme. The artist just did what he usually does. However, we feel that it ended up looking European, like one of those rare tuning projects from Russia or Germany.
Ever thought 315-section tires are kind of skinny? Well, this widebody makeover has got you covered, adding so much rubber to the design you'll think it's an erotic fashion show. And to cover it all up, we've got fender flares for days.
Squint a little at that front end and you might think it's a European car. The quad headlights pull off the retro look, but they've been paired with a large intake which wouldn't look out of place on a new AMG model. It's even got those winglets on the side of the spoiler. Anybody care for a Demon F1 race car?
If you can look past the giant nostrils perched on top of the hood, you'll find that the muscle car has vents in its fender flares to channel air down the sides. And at the rear, the usual mix of diffuser and bolt-on wing creates the downforce which you'd actually need in the RWD car with that much power.
