DJ Envy Has New Models to Flaunt During Car Season, Gorgeous Blue Corvette Z06 Included

This year promises to be very good for car shows, and DJ Envy knows that. And he's getting ready with his own fleet, which features a powerful Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
RaaShaun Casey, known professionally as DJ Envy, is involved in a lot of industries. His main job is as a DJ. He's also a podcast host. And there's something else he's wildly passionate about: cars.
Because of that, he started his own auto show, which he called "Drive Your Dreams Car Show." There, he gets a chance to meet up with other car enthusiasts, display some celebrity cars, but mainly, proudly show off his own fleet.
This past Christmas, DJ Envy proved to everyone that the best gift for someone who has it all is a car. He just shared a look at his convertible on his social media account, adding that he's "getting ready for Car Show Season."
Corvette Z06 also seems to have received the Z07 Performance Package, which adds a high-wing spoiler, front splitter, and rockets. That comes with a whopping $8,995 addition to the price, plus $2,995 for Carbon Flash carbon-fiber ground effects.
The Corvette Z06 from the C8 generation offers customers as many as three trims. They are available both as coupe and convertible. We know that DJ Envy's is a convertible, but it's unclear whether it comes in the 1LZ, 2LZ, or the 3LZ trim. They all add different features as the price increases, going from $114,195 to $127,545 before optional features and taxes.
All three of them share the same specs. That means a 5.5-liter V8 engine. The power mill is good for 670 horsepower or 680 European ponies and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque. The resources travel to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. This means the Corvette Z06 needs no more than 2.6 seconds for a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration.
In the post flaunting his Corvette Z06, DJ Envy added that “my fleet is just different.” And we can’t deny that. Because his car shows can feature cars from his garages that host a Mercedes-Benz G 550 Cabriolet, a wide range of Ferraris like the 488 GTB, the 458, the F8, an SF90 Stradale, and a California, a few BMWs, including an E30 M3, an 850, and M5 CS, and an M4 CLS, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Ford GT, a Chevrolet Camaro RS Z/28, a few Porsches, and a Lamborghini Huracan STO.
The Blue Corvette
A collection worth showing
