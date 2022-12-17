DJ Envy Shows Glimpse of His Car Collection and He Loves the View

DJ Envy is a declared car fan with a big car collection. The artist, who has his own car show, just shared a glimpse of his garage, writing that he's "loving the view."
DJ Envy's main job might be in the music industry, but he loves cars so much that he got himself involved in the car show industry. The DJ, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, created his own auto show called Drive Your Dreams Car Show that includes a lot of celebrity cars.
Initially, he wanted to name it "Carchella," but he received a legal notice from the famous music festival Coachella threatening a lawsuit. So, he went for the current name, with the first edition taking place in November 2018.
Since he’s such a big car fan, DJ Envy’s car collection proves just that. And he just gave everyone a small glimpse of his collection on Instagram, writing that he's "loving the view." Of course, he didn't share the picture only to brag about his rides, but he added that he's planning the 2023 Drive Your Dreams Car Show.
In the picture, we can see a glimpse of his silver Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, a red BMW E30 M3, a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro RS Z/28 that he recently purchased for his 45th birthday, a Ford GT, a black Lamborghini Huracan STO, a white Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and a small angle of his Ford Bronco Raptor. And it is quite a view.
But those are not the only car DJ Envy owns. Because besides the ones that appear in the picture, DJ Envy also owns several Ferraris including the 488 GTB, a 458, an F8, a California, several BMWs including an 850, an M5 CS, and an M4 CSL, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Porsche 991 from the 993 generation, a 1965 Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and a Porsche GT2 RS, among others. So, yes, there's a lot to love about those.
Initially, he wanted to name it "Carchella," but he received a legal notice from the famous music festival Coachella threatening a lawsuit. So, he went for the current name, with the first edition taking place in November 2018.
Since he’s such a big car fan, DJ Envy’s car collection proves just that. And he just gave everyone a small glimpse of his collection on Instagram, writing that he's "loving the view." Of course, he didn't share the picture only to brag about his rides, but he added that he's planning the 2023 Drive Your Dreams Car Show.
In the picture, we can see a glimpse of his silver Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, a red BMW E30 M3, a first-generation Chevrolet Camaro RS Z/28 that he recently purchased for his 45th birthday, a Ford GT, a black Lamborghini Huracan STO, a white Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and a small angle of his Ford Bronco Raptor. And it is quite a view.
But those are not the only car DJ Envy owns. Because besides the ones that appear in the picture, DJ Envy also owns several Ferraris including the 488 GTB, a 458, an F8, a California, several BMWs including an 850, an M5 CS, and an M4 CSL, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Porsche Carrera GT, a Porsche 991 from the 993 generation, a 1965 Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and a Porsche GT2 RS, among others. So, yes, there's a lot to love about those.