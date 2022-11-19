Digital Illustration Turns the Dodge Challenger Into the AMC Javelin for the 2023 MY

The AMC brand has been dead for a long time, and there is no resurrecting it. Even so, some wish that it would return, with valid products that wouldn’t be re-bodied Dodges, like the majority of virtual comebacks that have made all sorts of references to the company over the years.
It has become rather common to search for AMC cars online, only to come across renderings. We’ve covered some of them, including one AMC Javelin while summer had yet to come over the northern hemisphere earlier this year, and the latest to have caught our attention follows the same recipe.
There’s no hiding the Dodge Challenger roots in the renderings signed by rostislav_prokop for hotcars.official. The hypothetical proposal looks like something that came out of a tuning shop, or like a coachbuilt machine if you will, and it is not that pretty. We would have rearranged the pixels differently in order to give it its own design identity, but hey, it is what it is.
The front and rear lighting units carry over from the real muscle car. As a matter of fact, the same can be said about the roofline too, and the doors, for the most part. Everything else has been slightly reinterpreted in order to differentiate it from the Challenger, and most changes revolve around the back end, which features muscular shoulders, and a very pronounced ducktail spoiler.
The ‘Javelin’ name is displayed on the lower parts of the rear quarter panels, whereas the ‘AMC’ logo decorates the grille and trunk lid, right between the taillights. Although they are not exactly what we would call special, the wheels do look nice, with their concave shape, and five-spoke design. They have black looks and suit the gray finish of the car. Also, since this is basically a Dodge, the Hellcat V8 is the only motor that deserves to sit under the hood.
