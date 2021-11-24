Widebody AMC Javelin Feels More Suiting of Muscle Car Legacy in Quick Rendering

Just like real-world artists, automotive pixel masters have darker or lighter periods of creation. And sometimes, the transition is both fast and obvious. Just like with this subtly remastered AMC Javelin.
Rostislav Prokop, the Czech virtual artist behind the rostislav_prokop account on social media, eagerly graced us with some dark imaginary automotive visions lately. Those might have easily found a place in Darth Vader’s garage if the fictional character was a real-world person with a knack for collecting both vintage and new cars.
Everything started with a Plymouth Road Runner “GTX Harphia” so dark green that people might have easily mistaken it for a representative of the murdered-out subculture. Then it was time for a Chevy El Camino “Black Mamba El Cocomino” that might sound funny, but it was actually a menacing, slammed silver/black aero-crazy widebody coupe-utility.
The “murderous-intent” Chevy love did not stop there. He also created a slammed Blazer with an exposed turbocharged engine bay and towering roof exhaust. And then topped everything up with a “Hungry” mid-engine Chevrolet Camaro that looked like it had just swallowed a C8 Corvette Z06 whole!
Now – some might say luckily – he is back to milder manners. And so, we get to see a very spring-like yellow AMC Javelin sitting tidily lowered on a set of modern aftermarket wheels and sporting a subtle partial-widebody makeover. Although many seemed to like the quick creation, there were also mixed feelings regarding the choice of wheels, for example.
As for our own two cents, this AMC Javelin does feel a bit more connected to its vintage muscle car legacy than its classic counterparts – which played both the pony and muscle car game depending on the version. But alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so do give us your thoughts on this fast, single-POV digital creation in the comments section below as well.
