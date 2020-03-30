Did You Know the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Has 11 Cup Holders?

11 Million Humans Are Leaving for Mars in Name

Volkswagen may be a European automaker, but not much is European about the Atlas Cross Sport . From the location where it’s manufactured down to the number of cup holders, the mid-size crossover utility vehicle is American through and through. 50 photos



Volkswagen also boasts generous second-row legroom. 40.4 inches is marginally more than the Chevrolet Equinox and Honda Passport and a lot more than the Jeep Grand Cherokee. For the sake of perspective, the typical airline legroom is 31 to 33 inches.



Cargo capacity? Well, the Atlas Cross Sport does pretty well in this department too at 77.8 cubic feet with the seats folded down and 40.3 cubic feet with them upright. In other words, you’re looking at 9.8 cubic feet more than the Camaro-styled Chevrolet Blazer, 4.0 more than the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 1.1 cubic feet more than the Ford Edge.



If you’re planning on towing with the Atlas Cross Sport, don’t go for the 2.0-liter turbo. That’s not the kind of engine you want in a mid-size utility vehicle, let alone a crossover you intend to use for towing. The narrow-angle V6 is better suited for the job, promising up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity (think utility trailers for boats or canoes).



On an ending note, did you know that



These include three types of roof boxes, a basket for camping, bike attachments, winter sports carriers (think skis and snowboards), as well as boat and surfboard racks.



