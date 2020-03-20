2022 Volkswagen Amarok Looks Like a Futuristic Compact Pickup

4 V8-Powered Amarok Hits the Track: Looks Weirder than the G63 AMG 6x6

As part of an alliance signed in 2019, the new pickup will be co-developed with the Ford Range. While the Vdub was only announced for the South American, European and African markets, it's still possible we'll see this thing in American showrooms if the price is right. If you ignore the impractical tires all car designers like to sketch, the 2022 Amarok looked amazing. And thankfully, we won't have to wait two more years before seeing what the real deal might look like.Using that official sketch, the Russian website Kolesa was able to craft a few realistic-looking renderings of the next Volkswagen pickup. And here they are. The major differences are at the ends of the truck, which is to be expected. After all, you don't buy one of these (just) to look cool, but to carry hard-working people and their equipment.The new front end appears similar to the latest Mitsubishi design language that can be seen on the new L200 . However, that's still what Volkswagen teased, and it's not a carbon copy of the Japanese truck design.Volkswagen officials sometimes say that the Amarok is not successful. But we like to measure the popularity of a vehicle not by how many are sold, but by what people do with it. And there have been plenty of crazy Germans swapping in powerful V8 engines or installing widebody kits. In short, it was always a cool vehicle.The original came out in 2010, two years after being previewed in concept form. It was initially powered by 2-liter diesel engines adapted from VW's vans and although a 210 horsepower bi-turbo setup was available, people clearly wanted more.That's when VW decided to introduce a 3.0V6 engine, and the rest is history. As pickups sold in Europe were generally slow and underpowered, the Amarok was left winning drag race after drag race. As part of an alliance signed in 2019, the new pickup will be co-developed with the Ford Range. While the Vdub was only announced for the South American, European and African markets, it's still possible we'll see this thing in American showrooms if the price is right.