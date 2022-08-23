autoevolution
Details Make the Difference on Yamaha's 2022 Waverunner FX Series

Summer is not something to be missed, and if you are also a water sports enthusiast, you surely know how to take full advantage of the year's hottest season. Yamaha's FX Waverunner toys now come with upgrades for those who appreciate the details.
Traveling through history from 1986 until now, the Yamaha Waverunner has gone from a relatively rough shape to that of a baby whale, today becoming a modern piece of fun on the water. From the five series of Waverunner produced by Yamaha Motor Company, the FX is the one that now comes with tidings, increasing in comfort and intuitiveness. So let's start with that comfort part!

Yamaha FX Waverunner wouldn't be so versatile if it didn't have its ultralight performance hulls. For 2022, the hull sponsons have been moved forward by 50mm to keep the nose on the surface, while a new modified ride plate keeps the bow spray away in rough conditions. As comfortable as it is, it delivers speed and control, thanks to the SVHO engine, which is Supercharged and Intercooled. A supercharged 1.8 L marine engine powers the SVHO models, while Yamaha's 1.8L normally-aspirated engine moves the muscles of the HO models.

The major upgrade that FX 2022 received is the new Connext Infotainment system, with a more visible touchscreen made of glass (7" on SVHO model and 5" available for the HOs) and with more touch sensitivity, responding to commands in a jiffy. Moreover, the system offers complete Bluetooth audio connectivity for calls, voice assistants, and messages.

For the first time, the FX series is equipped with custom integrated audio speakers, which include twin 4.5" waterproof marine speakers controlled through the Connext touchscreen, a two-channel amplifier, and a low-voltage regulator to protect the battery - both integrated.

Other novelties worth mentioning are a larger waterproof glovebox, sleek handlebars, steering column design with integrated rope hooks, a RAM Multi-Mount system to support new accessories, new colors, and new graphics.

With a length of 140.9"(3.57meters), a fuel capacity of 18.5 gallons (70 liters), and a capacity of 1-3 persons, the 2022 Yamaha FX Series Waverunners is ready to celebrate the summer. Starting price? $14,299 for the HO model.

