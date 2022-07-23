Zero-Mile 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE Signed by Wayne Rainey Is Making Its Way to Auction

Words can hardly describe how much we dig this beauty, and it’s reasonable to assume that you probably feel the same.
Bearing Wayne Rainey’s signature on its front fairing, this mint-condition 2006 Yamaha YZF-R1 LE is one of only 500 units produced to mark the brand’s 50th anniversary. The bike has never been ridden by the previous owners, and we highly doubt that it’s going to see much action in the future – if any at all!
Yamaha’s special-edition icon can be told apart from a regular R1 by its yellow, black and white color scheme, but it also features higher-spec Ohlins suspension, a slipper clutch and forged aluminum hoops from Marchesini. Bringing the Japanese rarity to life is a fuel-injected 998cc inline-four powerhouse, which packs 20 valves, dual overhead camshafts and a ram-air intake setup.
This short-stroke juggernaut will go about producing 174 hp at 12,500 rpm, along with 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of torque at approximately 10,500 spins per minute. For the engine’s force to reach the asphalt, it makes use of a six-speed transmission and a 530 O-ring drive chain.
When all its power is called into action, the YZF-R1 can go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in a little over three seconds. Once that’s done, it’ll continue accelerating to a top speed of 179 mph (288 kph), with an astounding 9.9-second quarter-mile time occurring along the way.
Suspension falls under the jurisdiction of inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) forks up north and an adjustable shock absorber out back. Prompt braking is made possible by dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc at the opposite end. Finally, the machine weighs 384 pounds (174 kg) dry.
If that bank account of yours stores more dough than you know what to do with, make sure you have a gander at current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions as soon as possible, because this rare R1 is up for grabs! The bidding process will be ending on July 28, so you’ve only got a few days to go ahead and take action.
