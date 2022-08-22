Yamaha Spills the Beans on the 2022 Range of WaveRunner Water Toys

Ever since the late 1980s, Yamaha has been attacking the watercraft segment with a range of dedicated toys it likes to call WaveRunner. Just as is the case with the motorcycles it makes, these toys are not in need of upgrades all that often, but they do happen from time to time. And the Japanese just spilled the beans on what we are to expect from part of the WaveRunner family for the 2023 model year.
Just as until now, Yamaha will offer these machines for different purposes, meaning cruising, recreation, and sport. For 2023, the changes the range gets go from simple, new paint options to the inclusion of new sound systems and lighter-weight materials.
The WaveRunner family opens with the FX range (FX Cruiser SVHO, FX SVHO, FX Cruiser HO and FX HO), dedicated by the Japanese to cruising and “exhilarating bursts of speed.” The FX Cruiser SVHO was wrapped for 2023 in new colors (Torch Red with black detailing as standard), but also Limited Edition colors which are backed by flush-fitted, pop-up cleats as standard.
The FX SVHO got an integrated audio system, located in the footwell. The system is linked to the 7-inch color touch screen display (Yamaha calls that Connext), and is Bluetooth-enabled.
Last on the list, the FX Cruiser HO and FX HO both got a NanoXcel2 deck, made of a light material that is also incredibly strong and is meant to enhance power-to-weight ratio and handling.
For 2023, the VX Series comprises the VX and VX Cruiser HO. The former is powered by a 3-cylinder, 1,049cc engine, while the Cruiser HO tops the range with the 1,812cc 4-cylinder powerplant, and it too now has the NanoXcel2 deck to brag about. The HO also comes equipped, as standard, with the fully integrated Bluetooth sound system.
Also for the new model year, the GP family continues to offer the supercharged GP1800R SVHO and the naturally-aspirated GP1800R HO. Both are equipped with “the industry's first automatic trim system featuring Cornering Control and Launch Control.”
The three-cylinder-powered SuperJet comes with a wider hull, hence a more stable stance. It also features a spring-assisted steering pole and handlebar that allows the rider to enjoy it while in a lean-forward position. It’s also small (2.5 meters/8.2 feet) and light (170 kg/375 pounds) to allow it to be transported in the back of the truck or on the deck of a yacht.
The rest of the models in the WaveRunner range (EX, VX) are still available on the manufacturer’s website, but no changes were announced for them.
