Yamaha Spills the Beans on the 2022 Range of WaveRunner Water Toys

Ever since the late 1980s, Yamaha has been attacking the watercraft segment with a range of dedicated toys it likes to call WaveRunner. Just as is the case with the motorcycles it makes, these toys are not in need of upgrades all that often, but they do happen from time to time. And the Japanese just spilled the beans on what we are to expect from part of the WaveRunner family for the 2023 model year.

37 photos