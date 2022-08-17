Scrambled Yamaha SR400 Type 7 Is Unique and Outrageously Gorgeous in Its Simplicity

When solicited, this tastefully modded SR400 will confidently take things off-road and look the part doing it.
Having developed a signature style based on clean lines and elegant simplicity, Auto Fabrica is rightfully one of Britain’s most exciting workshops. Although Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi don’t like to stray too far from their established recipe, they still make each and every build unique in its own way.
What we’re about to look at is a scrambled Yamaha SR400 dubbed Type 7, and you’re advised to grab some tissues because it’ll certainly have you drooling! The donor was promptly dismantled upon arriving on Fabrica’s premises, then its single-cylinder powerplant got treated to a full rebuild inside out.
In typical AF fashion, the Muharremi brothers also fitted a handmade stainless-steel exhaust system, which forms a seamless curve from the thumper’s port to the muffler. The motorcycle’s suspension was upgraded with higher-spec fork internals at the front and a set of progressive aftermarket shocks at the opposite end, while its wheel hubs have been relaced to 18-inch rims at both poles.
Knobby Continental rubber provides ample grip both on and off the asphalt. To make the Type 7’s proportions a little tighter, Bujar and Gaz had its OEM subframe removed in favor of a custom loop-style alternative. This module is topped with one gorgeous brown leather saddle, which was painstakingly upholstered in-house.
Furthermore, you’ll notice a new pair of bespoke aluminum fenders, and the rear unit is topped with a round aftermarket taillight. Fresh lighting can spotted up north, too, along with fork-mounted LED turn signals, decluttered instrumentation and a murdered-out handlebar.
The whole shebang was ultimately rewired to keep things as tidy as possible, but there was still one more step for the Muharremis to address – the paintwork. They chose to retain the SR400’s stock fuel tank, wrapping it in a glossy beige finish that looks absolutely delicious. Otherwise, the bike is a monochromatic, yet stylish mixture of black and silver.
