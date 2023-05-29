Destination Chargers Are Tesla's Achilles Heel With Fewer Available Each Day

Tesla may be considered the leader in EV charging, but there's one area where the EV market leader needs urgent improvements. Tesla owners report that many destination chargers disappeared, and Tesla hasn't updated its database, resulting in frustrations for the owners who discovered no charger at the destination.
If you own or are interested in buying an electric vehicle, chances are you already know that Tesla has the best charging network in the world. The EV maker brags about having 45,000 Superchargers globally and more than 40,000 wall connectors at Destination Charging sites. Tesla's charging network is so good that it works as the best sales agent for the company. Even though not everyone is convinced that Tesla EVs are the best money can buy, many bought a Tesla because dealing with third-party charging networks has proven an unpleasant experience.
Tesla Supercharger is the largest fast-charging network, and its "plug-and-charge" approach makes it a no-brainer. If you own a Tesla, you know that you only need to plug the cable, and everything else, including billing, is done automatically. Having to install an app to charge is inexplicable for many third-party charging networks, especially as paying directly with a credit card would be much simpler. Ford understood this, and that's why it partnered with Tesla to offer Supercharger access to its customers.
As good as the Supercharger network is, Tesla's Destination chargers are disappointing. Because they are installed and maintained by third parties, usually hotels and businesses, they are nowhere as reliable as Tesla's crown jewel, the Supercharger network. People have been complaining for years about Tesla's destination chargers, but the EV maker has not changed a thing. Many Tesla owners reported arriving at locations where destination chargers should've been available, only to find none.
Five years ago, Elon Musk promised to add a feature to the cars that would allow Tesla owners to rate and suggest updates to destination chargers. This didn't happen, and the situation has worsened every day. As more people buy electric vehicles, the chances of finding a charger at the destination are getting slimmer. To make matters worse, the electricity rates have gone through the roof, especially in Europe. This has forced many business owners to stop offering complimentary charging. And since there's no easy way to monetize Level 2 charging, those chargers simply disappeared.
Tesla owners have been asking Tesla to step in and drastically change its Destination charging program. Rather than offering complimentary charging, Tesla should find a solution to help businesses monetize charging. This should offer an incentive to maintain the Level 2 chargers. Tesla should also improve how it reports working chargers in the app and cars' navigation systems. A rate-your-charge system would be highly appreciated, offering other owners helpful information about the chargers. It's unpleasant, to say the least, to arrive at your destination with an empty battery and no possibility of charging nearby.
Tesla please take this as constructive feedback, the destination charger programme urgently needs ‘pay per use’ charging for the property owners, several sites have ripped out the chargers and installed inferior chargers due to the cost of electricity not being able to be easily…— Tesla Owners UK ???????? (@TeslaOwnersUK) May 26, 2023