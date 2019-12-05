autoevolution

Tesla Deploys Mobile Superchargers to Avoid Thanksgiving-Like Car Queues

5 Dec 2019, 14:49 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Tesla may have just found the perfect way to strengthen its charging infrastructure during the holidays, a period when more and more drivers are making long journeys and are relying on the company's Supercharger network.
3 photos
Tesla Mobile MegapackTesla Mobile Megapack
Halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco there’s a charging station that has 40 charging ports. While that might be enough in any other day, during the Thanksgiving rush a queue of approximately 50 cars formed. That's not something you’d want to take part in, as it would probably feel just like it did during the oil crisis in 1973.

But hey, you'd think 40 charging stations and a 50 car queue doesn’t sound that alarming. A Tesla Model S at a Supercharger station will take about 20 minutes to charge 50% and 40 minutes to charge 80%, so it should go pretty quick. Not so much though, as simultaneous re-charging slows the process to an estimated 75 minutes.

This new problem could have an easy fix. According to images and videos captured by the Tesla community, it appears the electric car manufacturer has begun deploying mobile supercharger units at various charging stations that are located in high traffic areas. Every mobile Megapack is presumably fit to juice up about 100 cars, with 8 at the same time. Not bad for a trailer.

A video recorded by a Tesla owner Shelly Fraval, includes a brief conversation with one of the staff members that were installing the new mobile supercharger. According to the Tesla employee, the company is currently deploying Megapack powered mobile superchargers to provide an “extra hand” during major holidays, to avoid what happened this Thanksgiving.

Tesla claims that once the Megapack reaches its destination, it requires 40% less space and 10 times fewer parts than the current systems available. And as a result, this new high-density, modular system can be installed approximately 10 times faster.


Tesla supercharger Megapack tesla megapack Thanksgiving tesla battery EV
press release
What If Tesla Built This BMW M4 Rival? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Stratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football FieldStratolaunch: A Million Pounds, Six Engines and the Wingspan of a Football Field
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Ditch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang InsteadDitch New Year's Firecrackers, Get a Car With an Exhaust that Goes Bang Instead
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Cannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw RaceCannonball: An Abridged History of the World's Greatest Outlaw Race
Is the Taycan a Magic Bullet or a Thorn in Porsche's Side? Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far2021 Porsche 911 Turbo (992) – What We Know So Far
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon’s Cybertruck Is Not Ugly. It’s Revolutionary ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Mazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le MansMazda 787B: The 900 HP Rotary Engine That Stunned Le Mans
Latest car models:
TOYOTA C-HRTOYOTA C-HR CrossoverOPEL Insignia Grand SportOPEL Insignia Grand Sport CompactNISSAN SentraNISSAN Sentra CompactJAGUAR F-Type CoupeJAGUAR F-Type Coupe CoupePORSCHE Taycan 4SPORSCHE Taycan 4S CoupeAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day