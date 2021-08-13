Designer Frank Stephenson Says Aston Martin Valhalla Is Almost Flawless

3 Retired Designer Explains Why You Don't Like Justin Bieber's Custom Rolls-Royce

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, Stephenson shows us what he would change on the Aston Martin Valhalla. Before you see his work on the sketches of the Valhalla, you should know that he considers the car to be beautiful.



His analysis starts with comparing the concept vehicle with the production model. Frank Stephenson noted that the designer's job is to give a car character, and even the concept that previewed the Valhalla needed attention.



Frank Stephenson feels that the headlights look "too normal" for a car like this, while the profile of the vehicle shows aerodynamic elements topping design, which is normal for a vehicle perfected by Adrian Newey.



So, what would Stephenson change on the Valhalla? With an average ball-point pen drawing on the sketches of the Aston Martin Valhalla, Stephenson shows us how he would have done things. Social media has provided us with the opportunity of watching world-class craftsmen showing us how they do things, and I suggest you watch the video below to learn more about car design, directly from Frank Stephenson.



As he notes in the video below, he would start with the front grille, followed by the headlights, along with the side mirrors. The latter elements feel too traditional for



