Denise Richards Involved in Road Rage Incident, Angry Driver Shoots at Her Pickup

Actress and reality star Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were involved in an extreme road rage incident in Los Angeles, California. The two were in a pickup truck, looking for a parking space when another driver shot at their vehicle.
The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the incident that concluded with the other driver pulling out a gun and shooting at the actress and her husband.
On Monday, Denise Richards was heading to the Popsicle Studio L.A., a film and TV studio, in her Ford Shelby F-150 pickup. Her husband, Aaron Phypers, was with her and was driving at the time of the incident.
The two were looking for street parking near the studio where she was set to film, when the driver behind them lost patience. And here’s where the whole thing turned scary: the other driver started shouting and tried to squeeze in front of them.
Aaron reportedly let the furious driver pass, but that wasn't the end of the incident. As he passed them, he opened fire, hitting the back end of the F-150, on the driver's side.
According to TMZ, the first to report the news, the 51-year old actress was sobbing when she arrived on set, and someone from the production crew called 911 after seeing the bullet hole on the back of the truck. Richards continued working as usual and filmed for approximately 12 hours before leaving the studio. At the end of the day, she and her husband were escorted by an off-duty cop from the set back to the freeway.
Luckily, neither Denise nor Aaron was harmed in the incident, according to a representative, but they were both quite shaken. It’s unclear whether police arrived at the scene and there is no information on what happened to the angry driver so far. Be careful out there, folks!
