Dashcam Road Rage Video Proves Horsepower Isn't Always Proportional to Fist Power

We might live in civilized societies with 5G networks, expandable roads, fast cars, and seamless court systems, but the fact remains – it’s a jungle out there. Humans are wired for survival, but sometimes, survival turns into greed and selfishness that sparks little bursts of outrage. The best of these moments are witnessed in traffic.
It’s still a phenomenon why the human temper flares in traffic. Birds flock in multitudes in the sky, but you’ll never see them pecking at each other. Fish swim in shoals, but they’ll hardly nibble at each other.
Humans in traffic are a different species altogether. The slightest provocation often leads to uncontrolled tempers that end in fist fights, verbal abuse, and boorish hand signals.
The answer might lie in our selfish nature. We constantly strive for the best (for ourselves, at least). That’s why we’ll fight to get the latest smartphone, make more money, drive the biggest/ most potent car or get the first spot in a queue. The only thing we hate more than not being first is leading from behind.
A recent road rage incident posted on Reddit over the weekend shows how a simple confrontation in horsepower quickly escalated into a chaotic fist fight.
The footage recorded on a dashboard camera shows a truck and a PT Cruiser driving side by side down a boulevard.
The driver in the PT Cruiser, attempting to get ahead waved down a truck driver before cutting him off on the left side. This reckless move didn’t impress the truck driver.
Instead of brushing off the other driver as an immature motorist, he raced the PT Cruiser in an attempt to intercept. But the PT Cruiser driver recklessly blocked the road forcing the truck driver to overlap on the in-coming lane to get ahead.
When they finally got to a red light, the truck driver jumped out of his car and proceeded to serve his traffic rival a cocktail of fists through the window. The PT Cruiser driver, stunned by the generosity of his traffic opponent, also got out of his car and returned the favor.
As you’d imagine, this generous exchange of blows went on for a while (uninterrupted).
At the end of it all, the truck driver lay on the asphalt, face in the sky, regretting what had just happened in another classic Dave Chappelle example of, ‘When keeping it real goes wrong.’
Assault is assault. We hope the truck and the PT Bruiser …Err Cruiser driver get booked for their actions.
Humans in traffic are a different species altogether. The slightest provocation often leads to uncontrolled tempers that end in fist fights, verbal abuse, and boorish hand signals.
The answer might lie in our selfish nature. We constantly strive for the best (for ourselves, at least). That’s why we’ll fight to get the latest smartphone, make more money, drive the biggest/ most potent car or get the first spot in a queue. The only thing we hate more than not being first is leading from behind.
A recent road rage incident posted on Reddit over the weekend shows how a simple confrontation in horsepower quickly escalated into a chaotic fist fight.
The footage recorded on a dashboard camera shows a truck and a PT Cruiser driving side by side down a boulevard.
The driver in the PT Cruiser, attempting to get ahead waved down a truck driver before cutting him off on the left side. This reckless move didn’t impress the truck driver.
Instead of brushing off the other driver as an immature motorist, he raced the PT Cruiser in an attempt to intercept. But the PT Cruiser driver recklessly blocked the road forcing the truck driver to overlap on the in-coming lane to get ahead.
When they finally got to a red light, the truck driver jumped out of his car and proceeded to serve his traffic rival a cocktail of fists through the window. The PT Cruiser driver, stunned by the generosity of his traffic opponent, also got out of his car and returned the favor.
As you’d imagine, this generous exchange of blows went on for a while (uninterrupted).
At the end of it all, the truck driver lay on the asphalt, face in the sky, regretting what had just happened in another classic Dave Chappelle example of, ‘When keeping it real goes wrong.’
Assault is assault. We hope the truck and the PT Bruiser …Err Cruiser driver get booked for their actions.