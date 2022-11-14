Watch: Shelby F-150 Driver Ruins His Truck After Getting Stuck in Fresh Concrete

One might think that a powerful pickup truck can get you out of any difficult situation, but sometimes the laws of physics are more powerful. The owner of a Shelby F-150 discovered that all the horsepower under their foot was not enough to free their truck from a wet concrete-filled trench.
We don’t know how it happened, but somehow the truck got its right front wheel inside a wet concrete trench. As one who got in a similar situation (although in a water stream covered in ice), I already know there’s no way out of the trench except by going to one of its ends. On the other hand, the Shelby driver bets everything on his truck’s power and 35-inch A/T tires to help get out of the trench.
As you can see from the video embedded below, their bets don’t pay off. The driver first tried in reverse, resulting in the wheels spinning. Switching it to Drive didn’t help, but it worsened the situation. Soon, both right-hand-side wheels were stuck in the trench, with no way out. Since the canal appears to be quite long, we can only assume the Shelby won’t get out of it unless helped by a crane.
Although the Shelby F-150 doesn’t seem to have sustained significant damages, its owner would certainly face a very expensive repair bill. The spinning wheels, especially considering the A/T tires, have resulted in wet concrete spraying all over the suspension components and possibly even getting into the engine bay. When it dries, it will ruin all affected parts. Of course, the driver would also have to pay for the spoiled concrete in the trench and the crane.
The Shelby F-150 is a special version of the Ford F-150, modified with a bespoke body kit and 22-inch wheels. It also comes with Fox shocks, a Borla exhaust, and a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine with 775 horsepower on tap. Only 600 units were produced, with an MSRP of $115,330.
