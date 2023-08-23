Demon 170 Owners, Rejoice! Dodge Launches After-Sales Products for the 1,025-HP Muscle Car

Priced at $100,361 after the destination freight charge and gas guzzler tax, Dodge's ultimate Challenger will be produced in 3,300 examples. 3k will be delivered stateside, whereas 300 will find homes in Canada, where the Demon 170 is made.
Those who paid top dollar on the 1,025-horsepower muscle car are now enticed with after-sales goodies designed specifically for the Demon 170. The list includes a Jay Leno's Garage-branded detail kit, an IP badge that can be customized to the tune of 16 characters, and a decanter set. All of them cost absolutely nothing, yet owners need to call the Dodge//SRT concierge team to arrange shipping.
As for after-sales products that cost money, Dodge is much obliged to charge $2,640 for a Goodwool car shell. If that's a little too much for your budget, fret not because you can get a satin indoor car cover for $695. Both the shell and cover feature the car's exterior color scheme. $1,389 is how much Dodge wants for a 4130 chromoly steel harness bar, which attaches to the factory mounting locations. In other words, the installation requires no alterations.
A seat harness mounting kit will set you back $179.99, rear seat delete closeout panels made from carbon fiber add $3,999 to the tally, a parachute mounting kit is $1,329, and the parachute release (includes a leather-wrapped handle) costs $899.
The last item comes in the form of a carbon-fiber trunk organizer, which retails at $899, and it's just the right size to hold the aforementioned Jay Leno's Garage-branded car detailing products. The grand total for these after-sales goodies is $12,099.99.
Ordering will open on September 6, and – curiously enough – ordering will end next year on September 6. The internal combustion-engined Challenger will be discontinued by then, with 2023 being the final year for the Challenger. The Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans are going the way of the dodo as well, yet the Charger will come back in the guise of a three-door liftback coupe with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Electric rear- or all-wheel drive, that is…
The bad news doesn't end here, though. FCA US LLC, the American half of what used to be Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is also canning the HEMI engine family. There is hearsay the 6.4-liter V8 may soldier on in heavy-duty truck applications, but you shouldn't be surprised if that engine actually gets discontinued. After all, the Ram HD will be just fine with the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel.
Speaking of trucks, the Ram 1500 has been confirmed with a twin-turbo I6 powerplant for the 2025 model year. The 3.0-liter Hurricane of the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the lump in question, which is currently available in two states of tune. The high-output variant develops 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), putting it above the 503-horsepower S58 twin-turbocharged I6 of the BMW M3 Competition sports sedan.
As for after-sales products that cost money, Dodge is much obliged to charge $2,640 for a Goodwool car shell. If that's a little too much for your budget, fret not because you can get a satin indoor car cover for $695. Both the shell and cover feature the car's exterior color scheme. $1,389 is how much Dodge wants for a 4130 chromoly steel harness bar, which attaches to the factory mounting locations. In other words, the installation requires no alterations.
A seat harness mounting kit will set you back $179.99, rear seat delete closeout panels made from carbon fiber add $3,999 to the tally, a parachute mounting kit is $1,329, and the parachute release (includes a leather-wrapped handle) costs $899.
The last item comes in the form of a carbon-fiber trunk organizer, which retails at $899, and it's just the right size to hold the aforementioned Jay Leno's Garage-branded car detailing products. The grand total for these after-sales goodies is $12,099.99.
Ordering will open on September 6, and – curiously enough – ordering will end next year on September 6. The internal combustion-engined Challenger will be discontinued by then, with 2023 being the final year for the Challenger. The Charger and Chrysler 300 sedans are going the way of the dodo as well, yet the Charger will come back in the guise of a three-door liftback coupe with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Electric rear- or all-wheel drive, that is…
The bad news doesn't end here, though. FCA US LLC, the American half of what used to be Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is also canning the HEMI engine family. There is hearsay the 6.4-liter V8 may soldier on in heavy-duty truck applications, but you shouldn't be surprised if that engine actually gets discontinued. After all, the Ram HD will be just fine with the Cummins inline-six turbo diesel.
Speaking of trucks, the Ram 1500 has been confirmed with a twin-turbo I6 powerplant for the 2025 model year. The 3.0-liter Hurricane of the Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the lump in question, which is currently available in two states of tune. The high-output variant develops 510 horsepower and 500 pound-feet (678 Nm), putting it above the 503-horsepower S58 twin-turbocharged I6 of the BMW M3 Competition sports sedan.