Rare 1969 Dodge Charger Flexes an Unexpected Engine, Ready for Full Restoration

Dodge Charger was already a hit in 1969, and while everybody wanted one, most people went for the V8 engines for obvious reasons.
Few diehard Charger fans remember it, but Dodge also offered the car with a six-cylinder engine. Undoubtedly, a slant-six didn't make sense on the Charger. However, the carmaker still wanted its new superstar to offer a more economical choice for customers not interested in the performance side of the car.
Dodge did not produce many six-cylinder Chargers, mainly because buyers were not interested in this engine option. Some rough estimates indicate that approximately 460 Chargers rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder unit under the hood, as everybody else wanted the V8 magic to power their shiny new cars.
Someone on eBay has one of these six-slant Chargers, claiming the car is just one of 237 equipped with a 3-speed manual transmission. While I couldn't find confirmation for these numbers, a six-cylinder Charger is still rare, and considering its condition, it qualifies as an excellent restoration candidate.
The photos published on eBay by seller hooter992 reveal the whole story and indicate the car's current shape, confirming it needs significant work in almost every regard. The original B5 blue finish is just a memory, while the blue interior looks decent for a car this old.
The owner has jump-started the restoration process with several fixes, so the buyer receives the Charger with new brakes front and rear, a new exhaust, and a rebuilt carburetor. They didn't start the metalwork, so bringing the car back to tip-top shape will be your responsibility if you believe the car deserves a second chance to return to the road.
Unfortunately, we're not getting too many details on the six-cylinder engine, so it's impossible to tell if it's still running. I believe the car starts and drives, but you shouldn't consider it road-worthy. If you're committed to a purchase, bring a trailer to take it home.
Now let's talk money. A Dodge Charger project typically sells for at least $10,000 in decent condition, but the rare engine under the hood, despite being a slant-six, makes this 1969 example even more desirable. You can tell people want this Charger by just looking at the number of bids, as the auction received over 20 offers in a few days online.
The top bid at the time of writing is $17,100, but the battle will undoubtedly get fiercer as we approach the final hours of the auction. The bidding will end in approximately two days, and I expect the price to exceed $20,000. The best thing about this auction is that it comes without a reserve, so whoever sends the top bid can take it home.
You can find the car parked in Coffeeville, Alabama.
