Deluxe Mitsubishi Overland Camper Makes Going Off\-Grid a Breeze, Costs an Arm and a Leg

Many people make their tiny homes on wheels off-road capable in order to fully explore their surroundings and head into the wilderness. 4x4 vans usually do the job, but an expedition vehicle might be a better option for those looking to get to the remotest of places. Today, I'd like to share with you one such camper designed to be a comfortable full-time home.
What we have here is a 2021 Mitsubishi Fuso 4x4 built by Woelcke Expedition Vehicles in Stuttgart, Germany. It features a 6.5-meter-long (21-foot) chassis and sports a 3-liter diesel engine outputting 175 hp. What's more, it boasts a non-permanent 4x4 drive and a five-speed manual transmission.
Another critical detail about this rig is that its box is permanently attached to the rear of the wheelbase and is equipped with rubber blocks at the front, eliminating the torsion of the chassis.
You'll find many useful features on this Mitsubishi's exterior. For instance, there's an outdoor kitchen with a fold-out table, a dual-burner gas stove, 220 V and 12 V outlets, and a water connection.
On each side of the vehicle, toward the rear, you'll discover two waterproof stainless steel boxes, one of which holds a 40-gallon (151-liter) propane tank. Furthermore, 400 W solar panels on the roof are connected to two 160 Ah lithium batteries.
Just like in most expedition vehicles, the driver's cabin is separated from the rest of the interior. Interestingly, there are two separate lockable doors dividing the two areas.
One key advantage of going for this type of rig is the significant amount of space you have. This Fuso's cabin is 4.5 meters (15 feet) long, 2 meters (6.6 feet) wide and 2 meters high. What's more, the living area floor is 1.25 meters (4.1 feet) above the ground. Having your home that high up means you have more privacy and a better view.
You'll have to use two small steps or a large deployable ladder to enter. Once inside, you'll discover a cozy and timeless interior that blends white walls with many wooden elements. But what makes this vehicle an excellent home is its practical features, not its looks.
Right next to the bed, you'll notice the kitchen. It features a stainless steel sink with a drinking water tap, a tiny oven, a dual-burner stovetop, a 32-gallon (120-liter) fridge, and many cabinets and drawers for storage.
Opposite the kitchen, this rig's builders devised a lounge with two benches. The original table wasn't spacious enough for the owner, so he built one by cutting up an old solid oak table. Under one of the seats, you'll find the electrical system featuring a 1,700 W inverter, fuse boxes, and a battery booster.
The controls for all the vehicle's utilities are integrated directly above the entrance. It's a technical panel with the diesel heater's thermostat, a main switch, energy and water level indicators, and various other switches. By the way, one system I forgot to mention that takes comfort to the next level on this camper is a floor heating system.
And lastly, we have a bathroom between the living space and the driver's cabin. You'll notice a sizeable cabinet with a wardrobe underneath it by the door.
Bathrooms are sometimes overlooked during camper builds, but not on this rig. You get a full bathroom with a feature I've never seen before: a fold-down sink. This way, the builders managed to fit a composting toilet directly underneath, and you can just fold up the sink when you need to use it. On the opposite side, there's a spacious enclosed shower complete with a tiny ceiling window. There's nothing fancy about it, but it's more than enough to care for your daily hygienic needs.
That's pretty much all about this camper – some other notable details would be extra overhead cabinets for storage and a huge skylight.
All in all, this expedition vehicle would satisfy most adventurers, even if they plan on going entirely off-grid for a while. I know you're probably curious about how much this all cost, so let me break the news. Such a build is priced somewhere around €300,000 to €350,000 ($316,200 to $368,900) - I know, it's an absurd figure. If you built it yourself, you can surely lower or even halve this cost - you'll just have to pay extra with your energy and time.
My favorite exterior feature on this rig is the enormous heated garage, which can be accessed from both sides. It's fitted with a drinking water setup comprising three individual containers and a chemical-free UV disinfection system.
At the rear, you'll find a double bed measuring 1.4 meters (4.6 feet) in width and 2 meters in length. Two things make it extra comfortable. First, it's mounted on a Froli, a bed system providing individual point-by-point support. And second, the bed is located directly above the heated garage. If you need to grab something from there, you can open a small door under the bed.
